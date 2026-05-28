J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray Strike Notably Different Tones on Vikings QB Battle

NFL OTAs are in full swing, giving us our first real insight into potential quarterback competitions across the league heading into the 2026 season.

The Vikings, Falcons and Browns are holding three of the most notable battles at the position. While the winner of the competition might not be decided until at least training camp or even into the preseason, the quarterbacks have the chance to separate themselves with their work and play during OTAs and minicamp.

As these competitions surrounding the sport’s most important position continue, here’s the latest from each team.

Minnesota Vikings

Between the talent on their roster and their successful run just two seasons ago, the Vikings perhaps possess the most important QB competition in the league. Third-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy and veteran Kyler Murray are battling for the job. McCarthy was the starter last season, but between inconsistency and injury, was not reliable enough. As such, the Vikings have brought in Murray, a former No. 1 pick and Pro Bowler whose career has been hampered in recent years by injury and inconsistency as well.

Both quarterbacks took part in practice on Wednesday and spoke to the media after. McCarthy shared his thoughts on the Vikings bringing in Murray, saying, “The organization made a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and quality of the room. ... All I’m thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory I set for myself that last quarter of the season and continuing to be the best version of me every single day.”

Related: Justin Jefferson Has Key Wish for Vikings’ QB Battle With Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy

Focusing on himself and his own play was a theme for McCarthy is his comments. He said this offseason he’s been working on processing, making great decisions and ball placement among other areas he can improve.

In regards to his relationship with Murray, McCarthy said, “It's just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side, and it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

McCarthy doesn’t see any “awkwardness” between him and Murray, but said, “It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school, and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kind of how it is.”

Related: Kevin O’Connell Addresses Vikings’ QB Situation After Signing Kyler Murray

Murray, meanwhile, struck a different tone while speaking to the media as he noted he’s willing to help McCarthy in any way he needs.

“It's been great,” Murray said. “Obviously, he's a younger guy, so any way I can help him, I feel like I played seven years going on eight. I'm considered a veteran even though I don't see myself as that. Giving him any knowledge he needs, we’re both competitors and I know we both want what’s best for the team.”

Murray added that this is “new territory” for him and he never really expected to be in this situation, but he also said, “Now that I am here, I feel like you can’t draw it up any better. I was a fan of the Vikings growing up and the fact that I’m here now, I’m blessed, I’m honored. I can’t wait to put the jersey on.”

Atlanta Falcons

Like the Vikings, the Falcons’ quarterback competition involves a 2024 draft pick and a veteran quarterback that just joined the team this offseason in Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Penix is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season while Tagovailoa joined the Falcons after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Dolphins.

Penix has not been cleared yet to participate in 11-on-11 drills, but is taking part in individual drills and seven-on-sevens. “What Mike’s able to do in terms of individual and the seven-on-sevens is outstanding, shows you how hard he’s working at it,” Stefanski said. “When appropriate, we’ll move him into team drills.”

Stefanski said of Tagovailoa, “Working very hard. Veteran. Fits in really well with our guys. Skillset is what you see from his Miami days til now. Very accurate.” Stefanski believes accuracy is the most important trait at the position, and believes Tagovailoa—and all the Falcons quarterbacks—possesses that innate accuracy.

Tagovailoa himself had an upbeat tone regarding the competition, praising the camaraderie in the quarterback room. “I think it’s been great. I think the world of Mike. I think the world of Trevor [Siemian],” he said.

“I'm impressed by what he's shown out there,” Tagovailoa added of Penix. “You can tell he's been here working and working really hard to get back out there. You can see the level of respect that the guys [were] here last year with him have for him, both offensively and defensively. It’s been good fun to go out there, compete with him. I’m trying to help him as much as I can as well.”

Cleveland Browns

Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson at the Browns OTA camp in Berea on May 20, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the QB1 job—even with reports earlier this offseason that Watson has the “inside track” to becoming the starter.

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said of the competition Wednesday, “I think both of those guys and really all of our guys are progressing very well. ... Their progression in the short time that we’ve been so far is really encouraging and we’re excited about.” Switzer added that he’s not sure that they have somebody who’s ahead in the competition.

Related: What Todd Monken Said About Browns QB Competition As OTAs Get Underway

Coach Todd Monken has echoed a similar message as of late, expressing that the Browns do not have a starter yet. While it would be nice for them to know who the starter will be by training camp, Monken notes that they will know by the time Week 1 rolls around.

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