Narrowing Down the Vikings' Potential Week 1 Opponents

The NFL officially unveils it's 2026 schedule later on Thursday night. With the hours ticking down to the release, a flurry of leaks have started to come out about the upcoming schedule for the Vikings.

While a handful of Vikings games have been leaked, including primetime matchups against the Bills and Patriots, enough is known about other teams' schedules to narrow down the potential opponents for Minnesota's first game of the season. Let's dive in...

Potential opponents

So far, here's a quick recap of what we believe to be true so far:

Week 2 @ Chicago

Week 9 @ Buffalo (MNF)

Week 11 @ San Francisco (Mexico City)

Week 14 @ New England (TNF)

Week 17 @ New York Jets

Week 18 vs. Chicago

With those games set, we can narrow the list of potential Week 1 opponents down to Minnesota's home and away foes in 2026.

Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Atlanta, Carolina, Washington, Buffalo, Miami, Indianapolis

Away: Detroit, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay

We can chop the list down even further by taking a look at each team's schedule leaks. We know that Detroit is reportedly hosting New Orleans in Week 1, and that Atlanta is at Pittsburgh to begin the season. It's also been reported that Carolina is hosting Chicago, Washington is at Philadelphia, and Miami is hosting Las Vegas. Tampa Bay is also reportedly on the road for Week 1, which eliminates them since they host the Vikings.

That leaves us with one possible road opponent and two home opponents:

Home: Green Bay, Indianapolis

Away: Green Bay

The case for a home regular-season opener

Based on the structure we've seen from numerous teams who have their opening two weeks of games leaked, it appears the NFL is attempting to make it so teams have their home opener within the first two weeks of the season. If that's the case, then the Vikings are likely at home for the first game of the season, as they are on the road at Chicago in Week 2.

The Vikings also haven't opened the season at home since hosting the Buccaneers in 2023. It's certainly time.

With all that laid out, we're going to take out the possibility of a road game at Green Bay to open the season. That leaves us with two potential options for Week 1: the Vikings running back their 2025 regular season finale and hosting the Packers, or welcoming in the Colts in a rematch of the greatest comeback in NFL history, when the Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indy in 2022.