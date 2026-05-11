Predicting the Vikings' Primetime Games for the 2026 NFL Season

With the NFL schedule coming out this week, we'll finally understand where and when the Minnesota Vikings will be playing during the 2026 season. One of the big questions is how many national TV games, including those in primetime, they'll have.

Last season, Minnesota played in seven national TV games, four of which were primetime. The number probably won't be as high in 2026 because the Vikings won't have two international games in exclusive Sunday morning timeslots like they had last season, when they played the Steelers in Ireland and the Browns in London.

The Vikings opened the 2025 season on Monday Night Football against the Bears, and then played on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 against the Falcons. After the international games in Weeks 4 and 5, they played the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, followed by a Sunday night game in Dallas in Week 15, and a Christmas Day game against the Lions in Week 17.

How many primetime games can we expect in 2026? I think 3-5 is most likely, especially with a potential quarterback conversation ongoing all season as Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will allegedly compete for the starting job.

In the post-COVID era, Minnesota has played a total of 20 primetime games: four in 2025, three in 2024, five in 2023, four in 2022, and four in 2021.

Vikings vs. Bills

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) gets called for defensive pass interference against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during overtime at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Why? Because it's the first time the Vikings and Bills will have met since the instant classic they played in 2022, when Justin Jefferson made the best catch of his career to convert a 4th-and-18 and help Minnesota stun the Bills.

That game was far more than Jefferson's big catch. Remember when the Bills stuffed Minnesota on multiple attempts from the 1-yard line, only to have Josh Allen fumble the snap at the 1 for a Vikings defensive touchdown? Remember Dalvin Cook's 81-yard touchdown run as the Vikings rallied from a 17-point hole in the second half? Remember Allen throwing an interception in the red zone to Patrick Peterson to seal the game in overtime?

This rematch is meant for primetime TV.

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Brian Flores and Stephen Ross | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why? Because it's an ideal early-season primetime matchup. Not only do you get Brian Flores calling Minnesota's defense against the team that fired him as their head coach in 2022, but you also get Malik Willis quarterbacking the Dolphins after playing for the Packers.

The NFL has to give the Dolphins at least one primetime game, even if they stink, so what better matchup than this one early in the season, before the Dolphins are out of contention?

Vikings/Packers

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) can’t make the catch against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Why? Because you can't go three consecutive years without these two rivals meeting in primetime. The last time they did was Sunday Night Football on Dec. 31, 2023. Minnesota was 7-9, having played Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens at quarterback after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles at Lambeau Field earlier that season.

Vikings at 49ers or Patriots

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) rushes in during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Why? Because it would be the most NFL thing ever to put the Vikings on the road, on short rest, on a Thursday night, against a tough team. They played the Chargers in Los Angeles on a Thursday night following a really tough game against the Eagles last season. In 2024, they made Minnesota go to L.A. to play the Rams after a brutally difficult game against the Lions. In 2023, the Vikings had to travel to Philly for a Thursday night game after the season opener against the Bucs.

The last time the Vikings played at home on a Thursday was Thanksgiving 2022 against the Pats. Minnesota won despite Mac Jones passing for 382 yards.

Vikings/Lions

Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell (L) shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Sean McDermott after the game at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Why? If the Vikings get four or five primetime games, you can rest assured that at least one of them will be against the Bears or Lions. But we're going with the Lions because, since 2020, Minnesota has played the Bears in a primetime game every season except 2022. They've only played the Lions in primetime once (Christmas 2025) since 2020. It's simple logic to assume the NFL will put Minnesota and Detroit in a Sunday night or Monday night matchup in 2026.

Here's a look at the Vikings' confirmed opponents for the 2026 season:

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Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders

Away

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers