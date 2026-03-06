The Only Way Each of Kyler, Geno, Rodgers Makes Sense for the Vikings

There are lots of signs pointing towards the Vikings signing Kyler Murray after the former No. 1 overall pick's release from Arizona becomes official next week. But he isn't their only option as they pursue a veteran quarterback addition to pair with J.J. McCarthy.

Geno Smith will be released by the Raiders, according to reports on Friday, and he's "a consideration for the Vikings," says ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. A case can be made that Smith would fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense better than Murray, but he's older and brings less upside. There's also a wild card lurking in future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who some in Minnesota's building reportedly wanted to bring in last offseason.

With the Vikings "muling their options," as SI's Albert Breer put it, let's take a look at the way each of Murray, Smith, and Rodgers could make sense for them — based on how much faith they have in McCarthy. Other names like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr can't be totally ruled out, but these three seem to be the most likely candidates.

The case for Kyler

If the Vikings end up signing Murray, it will be a sign that they have essentially given up on McCarthy. The team could describe it as a competition between the two, but Murray would inevitably be the Vikings' new starting quarterback if he puts pen to paper. And what makes Kyler enticing is that although he has his flaws, he also has a ton of talent.

Kyler Murray | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At 28 years old, Murray would have a chance to become the Vikings' long-term franchise quarterback if he shines in O'Connell's offense. And if he struggles, Minnesota would probably be poised to take a QB in the 2027 draft instead of simply handing the reins back to McCarthy.

The case for Geno

Unlike Murray, it's easy to see Smith partaking in a legitimate competition with McCarthy this offseason if he's the player the Vikings choose to sign. Smith would be the favorite in that battle, given his track record with the Seahawks from 2022-24, but McCarthy would have a semi-realistic chance to beat him out. Thus, this is the move that makes the most sense for the Vikings if they still have significant internal belief in their 23-year-old QB. Even if Smith is their quarterback in 2026, he's less of a long-term option at 35 years old.

The case for Rodgers

In between the Vikings being out on McCarthy and wanting to give him a real chance to win the job this year lies a third option: They still believe in J.J.'s future but want him to take a step back and develop for a year as their backup. That's where the Rodgers route — assuming he isn't a sure thing to re-sign with the Steelers — could hold appeal. Signing Rodgers would give the Vikings a clear one-year starter and nothing beyond that. McCarthy could learn from one of the best to ever play the position and then be in line to take over in 2027 if he progresses behind the scenes.