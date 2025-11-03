6 unsung heroes from the Vikings' massive upset win in Detroit
The story of the Vikings' 27-24 upset win over the Lions was the return and performance of J.J. McCarthy, who totaled three touchdowns and put the finishing touch on the victory with a game-sealing throw in the final minutes. But this win was about so much more than McCarthy or Justin Jefferson or Aaron Jones. This was a total team effort that included several big-time performances on defense and special teams in a game the Vikings had to have.
Let's take a look at six unsung heroes who were key to Minnesota's huge win.
LB Eric Wilson
The Vikings' defense certainly wasn't perfect in this game, but it looked a lot more like the defense we've seen from Brian Flores in the past and expected to see coming into this season. They stopped the run, sacked Jared Goff five times, and held the Lions under five yards per play. Detroit was just 5 of 17 on third down, although they did move the chains four times on fourth down. 24 points and 305 yards are the lowest totals for the Lions in five games against Flores.
Wilson was a big part of that effort. He led the Vikings with two sacks, both of which came on blitzes up the middle on third down. He also had multiple other pressures, a third tackle for loss on defense, and a pair of tackles on special teams. In a huge performance, Wilson showed why the Vikings went out and got him this offseason.
LB Blake Cashman
Wilson's partner at linebacker also came up huge for the Vikings. Cashman had a whopping 14 tackles, including one for a loss. He was a big reason why the Lions' usually-unstoppable running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery had just 65 yards on 20 carries (3.25 YPC). And Cashman made one of the key plays of the game when he forced a Montgomery fumble on what would've been a 3rd and 13 conversion. Harrison Smith recovered, and McCarthy took advantage of the short field with a touchdown run to make it a 24-14 game.
DT Javon Hargrave
Things haven't exactly gone to plan this season for Hargrave, one of the Vikings' big-ticket free agent acquisitions. After a two-sack game in the season opener, the veteran defensive tackle had mostly struggled to produce, to the point where he played just 40 total snaps in recent losses to the Eagles and Chargers.
On this day, Hargrave looked like his peak self. He had eight tackles, including his first sack since Week 1 and another tackle for loss. Not only was Hargrave great as a pass rusher, he was very noticeable in run defense. That's not the area of the game that he's known for, but the Vikings need him to be effective against the run. This was a big-time game from No. 97.
Really, it was a strong game from the Vikings' entire defensive tackle rotation. Jonathan Allen also showed up in the pass rush. Jalen Redmond, who is having a breakout year, recorded his team-leading fourth sack in a key moment in the fourth quarter. That set up a Lions field goal attempt, which takes us to our next player...
DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
With the Lions trailing 24-17, they tried a field goal that would've cut the deficit to four points. It never got past the line of scrimmage. Rodriguez got a hand up and blocked the kick, and after a deflection off of fellow defensive tackle Elijah Williams' arm, Isaiah Rodgers scooped it up and ran it back into Lions territory. That set up a Vikings field goal that made it a 10-point game.
The blocked field goal was the difference in the final score. And that wasn't Rodriguez's only contribution; he had the Vikings' first sack of the day in the opening quarter.
KR Myles Price
One of many undrafted rookies on the Vikings' roster, Price has had a strong year as the team's kick and punt returner. He gave Minnesota a huge early spark with a 61-yard kick return after the Lions had struck first and taken a 7-0 lead. That set up McCarthy's first touchdown. In the third quarter, Price nearly had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, but it was nullified by a holding call. He's had several big returns this year come back because of penalties.
Still, even without the touchdown, Price had a career-high 164 kick return yards on the day, averaging a robust 32.8 yards per return. He might just bust one for a touchdown that stands before the season is over, whether that's off a kickoff or a punt.
WR Jalen Nailor
He had just one catch in the game, but Nailor made it count. His twisting, jumping, back-shoulder grab on the decisive final third down was the dagger, and probably the biggest moment of Nailor's career thus far. His numbers don't jump off of the box score, but he's been everything the Vikings hoped for as their No. 3 receiver this year.