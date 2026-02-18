There's a Chance the Vikings Are San Francisco's Opponent in Mexico City

The NFL announced Wednesday that the San Francisco 49ers will host a game in Mexico City next season, and there's a chance that their opponent will be the Minnesota Vikings.

We won't know the opponent until the NFL reveals the full schedule later this spring, but we do know that one of Minnesota's road games next season is against the 49ers. Who knows, maybe it'll be played at the iconic Estadio Banorte stadium.

We can narrow things down a little more if we assume that San Francisco won't face an NFC West rival in Mexico City. If true, it eliminates the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

The leaves the Vikings, along with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders as the six teams in the mix to make the trip to Mexico City.

The Raiders could also be an intriguing candidate, given their strong following among Latino fans and the possibility of drafting Fernando Mendoza, who has spoken proudly about his Hispanic heritage. That could add an extra layer of storyline if Las Vegas were chosen for Mexico City.

"What a special moment for the Hispanic community," Mendoza said the day before the Heisman ceremony. "It really shows all the Hispanic kids out there, whether you're Cuban, Mexican, whatever Hispanic ethnicity you are, you can make it, and you can do it. This is a new age of Hispanic kids coming up."

Whether Mendoza plays a role in the NFL's decision is unknown, and there's still a chance the Raiders don’t take him with the No. 1 overall pick. Still, it would be a compelling storyline to see the top selection play in Mexico City against a team like the 49ers.

The Vikings' 2026 road opponents include the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, , New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, an the 49ers.

Minnesota's 2026 home opponents are the Bears, Lions, Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts.