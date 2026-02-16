'Maybe It's Minnesota?' Kyler Murray Buzz Grows As Arizona Decision Looms

Another day has passed in the NFL offseason, and we have another link between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Today's smoke is billowing from Colin Cowherd's interview with Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, who mentioned the Vikings and Jets when talking about Murray as a potential reclamation project if the Cardinals release him in the coming weeks.

Breer likened Murray's situation to Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones with the Vikings, who revived their careers after one season each in Minnesota. Darnold led the Vikings to 14 wins in 2024-25, then guided the Seahawks to the Super Bowl this season. Jones signed with Minnesota late during the 2024-25 season, and wound up giving a lot of credit to Minnesota for helping launch him back into stardom with the Colts, throwing for 3,101 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions before a torn Achilles ended his season after 13 games this season.

"Does somebody look at these guys (Murray and Tua Tagovailoa) and say, 'Yeah, I can get more out of him.' You know who did a really good job of that the last couple of years? The Minnesota Vikings," Breer said Monday.

"When I look at Kyler, it would be a landing spot like that. What complicates it is the contract," Breer continued. "Kyler's got $36.8 million guaranteed this year, and then another $19.5 [million] guaranteed next year. That complicates trading for him. That complicates cutting him. So, I think you see the way that that splits up, and I think it probably makes it more likely that Arizona just flat out has to move off of him and cut him, and let him go to the market.

"I think he will find a place that will view him as that sort of reclamation project. Maybe it's Minnesota, maybe it's the Jets. We'll see. But I think the contract situation makes it a little harder for the Cardinals to hang onto him, and a little harder for the Cardinals to trade him, which makes it more likely that they'll cut him."

If the Cardinals cut Murray, the Vikings could try to sign him to a one-year, prove-it deal, similar to what they did when they signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract in 2024. If they could get Murray on a team-friendly contract, they would instantly have a former Pro Bowl starter at quarterback, which would also give J.J. McCarthy another season to marinate as the backup after looking overwhelmed at times in his first 10 career starts this past season.

Murray, oh by the way, was a Vikings fan while growing up. That, and throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson, certainly can't hurt Minnesota's chances to sign him if he becomes a free agent.

This situation could escalate quickly because the Cardinals only have until March 16 before $19.5 million of Murray's 2027 contract becomes guaranteed.

More Vikings coverage