The Biggest Reasons for Concern for Every NFC North Team in 2026

As one of the NFL’s strongest divisions, there are plenty of reasons for optimism if you’re a fan of an NFC North team. Still, there’s no shortage of glass-half-empty takes that could prove true—and have cascading impacts throughout the 2026–27 season.

In part two of the NFC North On SI Roundtable series, we've asked our colleagues from each team in the division to explain the biggest reason(s) for concern as the NFL turns the page to next season.

Without question, the biggest reason for concern around the Vikings is that they don’t currently have an established floor at the quarterback position. They will eventually bring in a veteran to either compete with J.J. McCarthy or outright replace him, depending on their talent level. But acquiring a proven quality starter at that position won’t be easy.

The most realistic positive outcome for Minnesota might be a leap from McCarthy, which is a lot to hope for after the extent of his struggles and injuries in 2025. Nothing else matters all that much in the NFL if you don’t have a certain level of quarterback play.

Another concern on offense is the possibility that stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw will never fully be the same after his gruesome 2024 knee injury.

The Vikings also have not yet proven that they can generate an efficient and explosive running game under Kevin O’Connell, which adds to the pressure on the QB.

Defensively, Harrison Smith’s likely retirement and inconsistent cornerback play are the primary concerns for a unit that has been elite over the past two seasons and was able to retain Brian Flores in this year’s hiring cycle. — Will Ragatz, Vikings On SI

Caleb Williams became known as the "Ice Man" after leading seven fourth-quarter comeback wins during the regular season and postseason, as well as several that came up short.

The Bears say they realize they can't expect to live on this edge again and must address several problems in the highly competitive NFC North before they can do what they haven't done since 2005-06, and reach the playoffs in consecutive years.

Their biggest problem is an underachieving defensive line, tackles and edges. Their 29th-ranked defense couldn't stop the run, finishing 29th in yards allowed per rush, and their pass rush lacked consistency, especially in the middle of the line.

Austin Booker showed promise when he came off injured reserve but they lack numbers at edge. Tackle Grady Jarrett isn't getting younger and tackle Gervon Dexter has been a pass rusher when they needed a pass rusher and run stopper.

They're probably going to need to restructure several veteran contracts that are loaded with cash to get under the salary cap so they can afford free agent additions, let alone signing players they need to retain. Both starting safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard are free agents, as are safety backups.

They could even address linebacker to find players more suited to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system.

While most problems are on defense, they may need to add another tackle because the patellar tendon injury Ozzy Trapilo suffered in the playoffs is expected to keep him out until late in the season.

Ben Johnson's coaching staff itself remained largely intact. but losing coordinator Declan Doyle and running backs coach Eric Bieniemy left holes.

There will be concern, especially about OC after the answer was Press Taylor. His problems in Jacksonville's downfall calling plays are well documented, although the key here is Johnson has this responsibility. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI

The Packers were 9-3-1 last season when Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL at Denver. The Packers lost that game and every other game during a season-ending five-game losing streak.

The promising start shows why Green Bay potentially can make a playoff run. However, it has a lot of issues that could mean another season of relative mediocrity.

1. Even an aggressive comeback probably will mean Parsons is going to miss the first few games of the upcoming season. But when will Parsons return to being Parsons? The defense went down the drain without him. Can that side of the ball play winning football without him playing at an All-Pro level?

2. It’s not just Green Bay’s lack of pass rush without Parsons. The Packers don’t have a top cornerback, either.

3. The Packers don’t have a first-round pick due to the Parsons trade and are in the red against the salary cap. Those realities will limit their ability to improve the defensive line and cornerback, their top weaknesses.

4. The Packers brought back Matt LaFleur as coach, despite the end-of-season collapse. He’s 16th in NFL history in winning percentage, so he certainly knows how to put a winning product on the field. However, given how this past season ended, will there be the football equivalent of PTSD should hard times strike again?

5. It’s not just the defense that faltered down the stretch. So did the offense during the late-game meltdowns at Chicago. Green Bay’s running it back with LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable and offensive line coach Luke Butkus. Those familiar faces will need to find fresh ideas. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI

The Detroit Lions were riding high coming off of a 15-2 season. Unfortunately, injuries and many changes to the coaching staff were far too much to overcome for Dan Campbell's squad.

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the team now realizes there are many holes to try and fill this offseason.

One issue.

Detroit currently is facing issues with the salary cap. General manager Brad Holmes now must restructure several contracts in order to add enough space to target key external free agents, to sign the team's own free agents and to extend key players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.

After watching the Super Bowl, it is clear Detroit's defense may need more work in order to upgrade the roster and to target players at each position who will be able to excel in the playoffs.

Also, the team has to figure out the injury situation, as many key players on defense has been injured the past two seasons.

Campbell made the decision to retain defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. But there are growing concerns if Sheppard will be at the level he needs to be in 2026 to be able to match up against the top offensive coordinators in the NFC.

Seattle's Mike Macdonald had Leslie Frazier serving as an assistant coach. Many in Detroit are hoping Campbell also adds a veteran defensive mind to be able to continue to mentor Sheppard.

Detroit faces an easier schedule, but their is concern Holmes may not be able to plug all the holes in one single offseason. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI

