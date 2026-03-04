Aaron Rodgers Awaiting Free Agency Could Complicate Vikings' QB Decision

Since Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs nearly two months ago, the 42-year-old quarterback has been enjoying time with his wife and his dog, and he'd like to maintain his privacy while enjoying the latest season of Netflix's "Love is Blind."

Oh, and he and the Steelers haven't discussed him returning next season.

“There’s no contract offer or anything, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason,” Rodgers said during an extended appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “I think there’s conversations to be had down the line, but right now there hasn’t been any progressive conversations."

Rodgers added that he's "interested in what the conversations will be."

The question for Vikings fans to ask is if Rodgers will be having conversations with Kevin O'Connell like last offseason, when Minnesota engaged with the four-time MVP before settling on J.J. McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, Minnesota fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah because he led a front office that let Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones walk, and said no when they allegedly had a chance to sign Rodgers. Schrager says the Vikings won't make the same mistake again.

The thing about Minnesota is that they may have the pick of the litter when it comes to free agent quarterbacks. Kyler Murray will officially be released by Arizona on March 11, at which point the Vikings could, at least hypothetically, sign him for the league minimum $1.3 million.

The Falcons also plan to release Kirk Cousins, while the Raiders could do the same with Geno Smith.

While Rodgers says Pittsburgh hasn't put a deadline on him to decide, Minnesota, if they're interested in Rodgers, likely needs a decision from him within a week, or they'll risk missing out on the top free agents.

Towards the end of Rodgers' 60-plus minutes on McAfee's show, just before he said, "I was right about COVID," he noted that he's fond of the coaching staff and front office in Pittsburgh, which is now led by his former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

"It's some of the guys that had the greatest impact on my career," Rodgers said. "That would be a draw if I decided we go down that path, but again, it takes two to tango. We'll see what happens when we get into free agency."

That sounds like a guy who is open to returning to Pittsburgh, but also a guy who knows other teams could come calling when the NFL's legal tampering period begins on March 11. Now it's just a matter of whether the Vikings make a call.

What other teams might call?

Cleveland? Indianapolis? Atlanta? Miami? They all arguably need a quarterback next season, but are any of them able to offer him a chance to win the Super Bowl? We can ask the same question about Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Rodgers is clearly up for playing another season. It's just a matter of where, and right now the most logical fits are the Steelers and Vikings. Will the Vikings make the call?

If the Vikings sign Murray and Murray plays well, there's no way the Vikings will let him walk as they did with Darnold last year. If they don't believe in J.J. McCarthy, Murray makes the most sense.

However, if the Vikings still have faith that McCarthy can develop into a franchise QB with more seasoning, then Rodgers makes a ton of sense for 2026. It would just be a one-year commitment, allowing McCarthy to learn from one of the greatest to ever do it before taking the reins in 2027.