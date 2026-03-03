Jonathan Greenard's Desire for a Raise Puts Vikings in a Tricky Spot

A big piece of Vikings news broke on Tuesday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the team is open to the idea of trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Jonathan Greenard as it works through its salary cap issues. That was fairly surprising, considering Greenard is almost certainly the team's best defensive player, he's on a very reasonable contract, and there are numerous other ways to create cap space.

As it turns out, there's more to the story. Greenard, who is due around $19 million for the 2026 season, is "seeking a market correction to his contract," according to SI's Albert Breer. In even simpler terms, he wants a raise. Two years into a four-year, $76 million deal, he feels like he deserves to be compensated closer to the top of the pass-rush market.

That's a significant detail. On the surface, it wouldn't make much sense for the Vikings to trade their best defensive player in a year where they ostensibly have designs on getting back to the playoffs, perhaps with a veteran quarterback stepping in for J.J. McCarthy. Even with ascending pass rusher Dallas Turner as a replacement candidate, trading Greenard would make the Vikings worse in 2026.

Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But with Greenard wanting a raise, things could get tricky. The Vikings' difficult cap situation means they're looking for areas where they can reduce players' contract numbers, not the other way around. And while Greenard has proven to be a borderline elite player at his position, the timing of this request is also interesting, given that he's coming off a season where he was held to three sacks and missed five games with a shoulder injury. That's not exactly peak leverage.

The thing about team-friendly contracts is that they inherently mean the player isn't being paid as much as they could command on the open market. The Vikings experienced this with their previous star pass rusher, Danielle Hunter, who they essentially swapped out for Greenard on the free agent market two years ago. They signed Hunter to a five-year, $72 million contract right before his breakout 2018 season, then went through multiple years of contract drama because of how team-friendly that deal quickly became.

Now the Vikings are in an interesting spot. They like Greenard at his current cap number, per Breer. And under the league's CBA, players don't have the ability to hold out in training camp without risking severe fines. So the Vikings could just wait and hope Greenard continues to play without issue on his current deal. But that would risk the possibility of things getting messy if he's unhappy.

Another option is to oblige the request and give Greenard a raise, putting his contract more in line with his All-Pro-caliber 2024 production. Even though the sacks weren't there last season, he was still extremely impactful. Maybe there's a way to give him a cash raise that doesn't bump up his 2026 cap hit at all — or perhaps even lowers it.

Stat sheet says Jonathan Greenard has 1 sack in 3 games. But when you turn the tape on, he's everywhere. He creates sacks for others, draws penalties, makes plays against the run.



Still the best player on a loaded defense, imo. pic.twitter.com/mkycmY4ykz — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 22, 2025

The other option that now appears to be on the table is to trade him. If a team comes calling and offers a second-round draft pick or more, the Vikings could be inclined to ship out Greenard, save around $12 million in cap space, and move forward with Turner as Andrew Van Ginkel's new full-time pass rush partner. They could also draft another outside linebacker prospect with one of their top-100 selections.

But again, if the Vikings' goal is to win in 2026, trading Greenard doesn't make sense. Doing so would signal that they're OK taking a step back this year, resetting their cap situation, and looking towards 2027 and beyond. Kevin O'Connell would have to feel pretty good about his long-term job security to approve that plan. And if that is the plan, the Vikings should probably just give McCarthy another year at quarterback instead of going out and getting a win-now veteran.

Greenard's desire for a raise throws another complex wrinkle into a fascinating offseason for O'Connell, Rob Brzezinski, and the Vikings.