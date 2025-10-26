Analyst doesn’t mince words on Vikings' underwhelming start to 2025
One of the Vikings' biggest offseason proponents has been left incredibly disappointed with the results thus far from Minnesota.
"I think this is the most disappointing roster in football right now," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky stated on Friday's episode of NFL Live, following the Vikings' 37-10 loss on Thursday night.
The Vikings were embarrassed in front of a national TV audience Thursday night, as they were once again run over by an opposing running game while Minnesota struggled to get their own offense out of first gear. The loss dropped the Vikings to 3-4 and multiple games back of the race for even a wild card slot in the NFC. That's well off the mark of preseason expectations of Orlovsky, who said on social media in the summer that Minnesota should be in the NFC title game with league-average QB play.
Well, the Vikings have gotten below-average quarterback play this season. However, that's not the issue, according to Orlovsky.
"This is an organization that this offseason spent the second-most free agent money in the NFL. And this was a roster that was built, in many of our eyes, to be quarterback independent. And one, this offensive line cannot protect on a consistent basis, at all. The interior of their offensive line is very poor. Two, this run defense has been ran all over this season, all over this year, and it happened again last night. The Chargers came out and were like 'Here comes three tight ends run game. Stop it.' I'm shocked," continued Orlovsky. "I honestly thought that this team was built to say if you just had average quarterback play, you're an NFC Championship contender."
The Vikings' offensive line has struggled mightily with injuries this season. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed the first two games as he recovered from a knee injury, and has been in and out of games since returning to play. Rookie left guard Donovan Jackson missed the team's two overseas game after needing wrist surgery, though he returned following the bye week. Veteran free agent center Ryan Kelly suffered a pair of concussions early in the season and has been on IR since Week 5. Starting right tackle Brian O'Neill has missed time this season with a knee injury. The only constant has been right guard Will Fries.
On the run defense front, like Orlovsky said, it's been a major issue. Opposing teams have rushed for over 130 yards four times against Minnesota, including twice going over 200 yards. The Chargers on Thursday night broke 200 yards rushing off the back of a strong performance from their third-string running back and over 60 yards on the ground from QB Justin Herbert.
It's particularly biting commentary on the state of the Vikings considering all offseason Orlovsky was talking up the Vikings as a dream destination for a young quarterback. Back in March, Orlovsky commented on J.J. McCarthy taking over as starting QB saying, "I don't remember a young quarterback getting given the reins to go be the starter being in this good of a situation."
In June he further added to the hype, calling Minnesota the "easiest place in the NFL to play quarterback this year." Unfortunately for Orlovsky, and the Vikings, it has been anything but that. McCarthy has been out since Week 2 after suffering a high ankle sprain. Veteran journeyman Carson Wentz has been battered over the past five weeks in replacement of McCarthy, who is expected to return to the lineup next Sunday in Detroit.
Wentz has had a rough go of it over the past couple weeks. But the issues with the Vikings run deeper than that.
"Anybody that wants to tell me that Carson Wentz is the issue right now in Minnesota, we can have a conversation, and I would tell you you're out of your mind. Quarterback is not the issue in Minnesota right now," Orlovsky continued. "J.J. McCarthy is not going to save them. Carson Wentz is certainly not going to save them. This roster is unbelievably disappointing right now."