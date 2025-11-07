Andrew Van Ginkel's return has Blake Cashman, Vikings D breathing easier
J.J. McCarthy's return to action in the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Lions drew all the headlines, but it was a return on the opposite side of the ball that helped Minnesota's defense put up one of its best performances of the season.
Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman, in a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football, said he loved getting Pro Bowl edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel back against Detroit.
"He adds a little calmness to our defense," said Cashman. "It makes my job a lot easier."
Outside of eight snaps in the Vikings' blowout win over the Bengals in Week 3, Van Ginkel has been out since the team's Week 1 win over Chicago while he recovered from a neck injury. In his return on Sunday, Van Ginkel registered three total tackles, one for a loss, and one QB hit, helping the Vikings turn in one of their best rush defense performances of the year.
Minnesota limited the potent Lions running game to just 65 yards on 20 attempts. It was a massive bounce-back performance for a defense that was gashed on the ground by the Chargers the previous week to the tune of 207 yards. For Detroit, it was their lowest rushing total since their Week 1 loss to the Packers, when they ran for just 46 yards. Van Ginkel was a massive part of that turnaround, posting an 80.6 PFF run defense grade, the highest among pass rushers in Week 9 league-wide.
"We just have such great appreciation for him, because I don't think he gets enough credit for just how smart of a football player he is. His football IQ is at an all-time high level. He adds a lot of value in what he sees and his communication," Cashman said. "So, we're a better football team with him out there."
Minnesota will need a similar level of rush defense this Sunday when it welcomes the Baltimore Ravens to Minneapolis. Dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson is back and healthy, and coming off a four-touchdown performance in Week 9. On top of Jackson's explosive scrambling ability, the Ravens feature five-time Pro Bowl running back Derek Henry, whose 628 rushing yards are the sixth-most in the league heading into Week 10. Baltimore's 5.2 rush yards per attempt is tied with the Jets for the most in the NFL this season.
"You have to be prepared to go 60 minutes and understand it's going to be a long, physical battle. That football team, they have a lot of weapons. Derek Henry is one of the best to do it in this league. He's a big, strong runner," said Cashman.
"As a linebacker, I'm in the mindset that I got to be clean on my run reads and get downhill because you have to stop that train before it gets going."
Cashman indicated the Vikings have used running back Cam Akers as their scout team QB to simulate the dynamic threat of Jackson. Ultimately, it will take an entire team effort to shut down one of the league's best QBs and dynamic rushing threats on Sunday. Van Ginkel's presence will surely help in that effort.
"He's a tremendous football player with a brilliant mind," Cashman said of Van Ginkel.