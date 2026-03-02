Another Insider Suggests Vikings, J.J. McCarthy Breakup Is Brewing

It's almost as if the Vikings proposed to J.J. McCarthy in one of the "Love is Blind" pods, only to leave him at the altar after their honeymoon in Cabo was uprooted by each other's unforeseen issues living together once they returned to the United States.

That's an exaggeration. However, if what numerous NFL insiders are saying is true, it might not be too far from the situation developing between Minnesota and the 23-year-old quarterback, who has made only 10 starts since being drafted 10th overall in 2024.

On one hand, you have insiders like Tom Pelissero adamantly saying the Vikings want to have a quarterback competition to give McCarthy a chance to win the starting job in 2026. On the other hand, you have guys like ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who compared McCarthy and Minnesota's relationship to one where the writing is on the wall — and it ain't pretty.

Here's what Fowler said Monday when Dan Patrick asked if McCarthy is going to be cut.

"I would be surprised if he gets cut. It's a similar situation to Anthony Richardson last year. I think, in a perfect world, they would like to bring somebody on, but if you bring on Geno Smith," Fowler began.

"That's why I think [Smith is] interesting to Minnesota, is because he's had enough struggles where if you bring him in and sell him as a competitor to J.J., you can kind of sell it, but you can also sell it as, yeah, he's probably the starter. So, you're hedging both ways. And you can keep it alive with J.J. a little bit, and maybe he surprises you in camp," Fowler continued.

"But, you know, we've all been there. It's kind of like when you get broken up with, where somebody starts seeing other people. When they do that, it's kind of clear it's probably over. So, there's that element to the J.J. McCarthy situation as well."

That's very similar to what local beat reporters said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

"The idea of 'competitive room' means starting quarterback for 2026 is not on the team at the moment," Matthew Coller told Ben Goessling on the Purple Insider podcast. "The money quote was when [head coach Kevin O'Connell] said the timeline has changed. I thought, for a lot of people, not just KOC, people in the front office, and that guy who wears No. 18, it's a very pivotal year for him. Feels to me like someone else is the starting quarterback Week 1 other than J.J. McCarthy."

For context, O'Connell's "money quote" came when he was asked last week if he thinks McCarthy is still the franchise quarterback: "A lot of those feelings are still the same," O'Connell said. "It's just the timeline is in a different place for all of us than it was at that point (in 2024)."

Goessling, a respected Vikings reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune, agreed with Coller.

"If it is J.J. McCarthy, he will have to have looked so drastically different that they will have changed their impressions of him. He does not have the benefit of the doubt anymore," Goessling said, later adding: "If it's him, there has been a massive change. Short of that, I think it's somebody else. Because the timeline thing, and the (Justin) Jefferson thing, I think it's exactly it."

Meanwhile, Fowler says he knows Minnesota "is considering" Kyler Murray. Like Smith's situation with the Raiders, the Cardinals have to cut Murray to make him available outside of a trade. There's almost no way Minnesota trades for Murray or Smith. If they're released, the Vikings could hypothetically sign them to a one-year contract for a low cost.

"Minnesota, I know, is considering Kyler Murray. He's one of their stronger considerations, I would say, along with Geno Smith," Fowler told Patrick. "That's probably tier one for them. Maybe they look into the Derek Carr situation, but I haven't heard anything strong there that teams are in that market right now. Tua would probably be more of a backup, second-tier option for them."

At this point, what you believe about McCarthy and the Vikings is up to you to decide.