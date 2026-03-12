Why Is Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy Being Sold as a QB Competition?

Kyler Murray probably doesn't need to win a competition against J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite it being fairly obvious, insiders like Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport continue to suggest that Murray and McCarthy would be in a QB competition.

Rapoport literally mentioned "compete with McCarthy" in his report earlier Thursday, in which he said there's a "good chance" the Vikings sign Murray during his visit to Minnesota. Pelissero has repeatedly suggested that Murray would need to win the QB job over McCarthy.

The Cardinals owe Kyler Murray $36.8M fully guaranteed this season, so the expectation is he'll sign a one-year minimum deal. If it is indeed in Minnesota, he would compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. https://t.co/NVghg7zD7A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

Murray has seven years of starting experience, 121 touchdown passes, and 32 rushing touchdowns. He's completed 67.1% of his passes, been named Rookie of the Year, and selected to the Pro Bowl twice. McCarthy has 10 starts in two injury-plagued seasons, with 11 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and significant struggles with accuracy.

Logically, Murray is instantly QB1, and there's really nothing to debate. Sure, the Vikings could say it's a quarterback competition, but Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings don't make a move for a guy who is arguably a top-15 quarterback if they think McCarthy can win the job over him.

Alec Lewis, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic, told KFAN radio's Dan Barreiro on Wednesday that he's talked to high-level people in the league who consider Murray a "major upgrade" from McCarthy.

“I've had multiple people, director of personnel level of people within the league, say to me, since the Kyler conversations emerged, like, this would be a major upgrade for the Vikings. That's how others would perceive it and view it," Lewis said.

"The obvious question, if this does come to fruition, which is the expectation, is what then happens with J.J. McCarthy? And I mean, you go down many roads there. One would be, I don't believe, right now, he and his representation, Brian Ayrault of WME, have much leverage with the situation. The Vikings obviously would also have to weigh just the dynamics from a personality fit within the quarterback room, the future from that standpoint. But if you are signing Kyler Murray, a guy that has accomplished what he's accomplished, to sell it as a quarterback competition, it's a really lofty attempt at trying to do that, in my opinion.”

Lewis went on to say that people in the Vikings' building still believe McCarthy can develop into a franchise quarterback, but it's not something they think can happen quickly.

“I do think there is a level of belief and faith that over the course of time, perhaps there is a massive developmental step, and that J.J. would eventually be, you know, this would be a catalyst to major development on and off the field," Lewis said.



"I get the sense from talking to people internally that that is a hurdle to climb, and believing that that hurdle can be climbed in short order would just be, you know, I think it's just too lofty. Like there is a, if anything, I think there is a sense of comfort from people in conversations that I've had that the Vikings will be bringing in a guy who has accomplished what Kyler Murray has and could potentially, even though there are elements to his game and his personality that are worth talking about, that he can eventually and potentially stabilize the situation at a level that it hasn't been stabilized since Sam Darnold was here.”

If the 2026 QB room features Murray, McCarthy, and Max Brosmer, there's a very clear pecking order. If Murray gets injured and McCarthy is thrust into the starting role, that seems to be the most likely path to him showing the world that Minnesota's decision next offseason won't be a simple one.