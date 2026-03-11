Minnesota Vikings 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Day 3 News and Rumors

The final hours of legal tampering are upon us, and the NFL's 2026 league year starts at 3 p.m. CT today. That's when the Arizona Cardinals could release Kyler Murray, and the Atlanta Falcons might do the same with Kirk Cousins.

What will the Vikings do? After signing cornerback James Pierre on Monday, the only move they made on Tuesday was signing All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola to a one-year deal. Follow along for today's major Vikings news and rumors.

Top headlines so far:

— Why Some Patience is Required in Vikings' Pursuit of Kyler Murray

— They Lost Their Punter, But Vikings Are Keeping All-Pro Long Snapper

— Jalen Nailor Leaves Vikings, Lands Three-Year Deal With Raiders

— Ryan Wright Signs With Saints, Leaving Vikings in Need of a Punter

— Vikings Signing Veteran Cornerback James Pierre

— How Daniel Jones Could Torpedo the Vikings' Pursuit of Kyler Murray

— Vikings Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Remaining Targets at Positions of Need

— Ripple Effects of Failed Ravens–Maxx Crosby Trade Could Impact Vikings

8:15 a.m. — Attention turns to Jonathan Greenard

Now that the Ravens have reportedly signed Trey Henderickson to a four-year, $112 million deal (after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade), the next top pass rusher on the market, via a trade, is Greenard, and there could be movement on that front in the near future.

"Look for teams in need of pass rush help to turn their attention to a potential trade for Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard, who multiple teams have inquired about, as well as other options on the free-agent market," says Dianna Russini.

Among the teams showing interest: the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had lines in to both Trey Hendrickson’s camp as well as Minnesota regarding Jonathan Greenard.



We’ll see what Howie Roseman decides to do after the Ravens take Hendrickson off the board. https://t.co/VZ99ZQlAa4 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

7:05 a.m. — Tavierre Thomas returning to Vikings

The Vikings confirmed that the cornerback has agreed to terms to stay in Minnesota. Adam Schefter reports that it's a two-year contract worth $4.6 million. Thomas is a depth cornerback and one of Minnesota's top special teams players.

6:40 a.m. — Murray, Cousins speculation

SI's Albert Breer says his "sense" is that Murray's "preference" would be playing for Minnesota, though he's not ruling out Cousins returning to the Vikings.

"If the Vikings go another way, with someone like Cousins, then I think the idea of being the stopgap in Indianapolis, presuming Daniel Jones re-ups, while Jones is coming back from his torn Achilles would be appealing to him," Breer wrote of Murray.

"Cousins, as I’ve heard it, would rather not have his new team just grab him for the minimum, mostly because he knows (particularly after what he just went through) how quickly teams can flip the script on quarterbacks—and how a team’s investment in a player can dictate that. His guarantee is also much smaller ($10 million) than those of the other guys, so the chance he exceeds the number is greater. Minnesota and Indy would be on his list as well—we’ll see if those teams would reciprocate the interest."

5:45 a.m. — Colts, Daniel Jones nearing agreement

That's the word from multiple insiders, who suggest Jones and the Colts could be closing in on a two-year contract extension. How Jones' status with the Colts impacts other free agent quarterbacks, namely Murray, remains to be seen. But it's clearly something that could have a domino effect on the Vikings' QB decision.