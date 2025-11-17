Bears kicker trolls Vikings with celebration after hitting game-winner
Bears kicker Cairo Santos hit the game-winning field goal to beat the Vikings on Sunday and then proceeded to troll them with his celebration in the visitor's locker room.
Head coach Ben Johnson was handing out game balls to his team after a dramatic 19-17 win over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. When he gave one to Santos, the veteran kicker proceeded to hit some sort of Skol chant/Griddy combination, which his teammates enjoyed.
Santos was one of the MVPs for the Bears in Sunday's game. He hit four field goals, including the 48-yarder as time expired. The snap operation wasn't perfect and the kick appeared to be leaning to the left initially, but it stayed inside the upright and sent the Bears to their seventh win in their last eight games.
Santos also converted from 38 yards in the second quarter, hit a season-long 54-yarder early in the third quarter, and added a 33-yard chip shot later in the third.
He did miss one kick, which gave the Vikings life in the fourth quarter. In a 16-10 game midway through the fourth, Santos missed wide left from 45 yards out. The Vikings couldn't capitalize on the ensuing possession, but after their defense got a stop, Minnesota's offense — led by J.J. McCarthy, who finally found a rhythm — marched 85 yards in just 2:24 to take a shocking one-point lead.
But the Vikings' touchdown came with 50 seconds on the clock, which gave the Bears a chance to respond. And a huge kickoff return by Devin Duvernay set up a chance for Santos to redeem himself and hit the game winner.
"I was frustrated to miss that kick," Santos told FOX's Tom Rinaldi in a postgame interview. "I was having a great game. But in the NFL, you gotta have a short memory and bounce back."
The Vikings and Bears ended up splitting the season series 1-1, with both road teams winning in dramatic fashion.
Santos, a 34-year-old from Brazil, is in his sixth season as the Bears' kicker. He earned the right to troll the Vikings after delivering his team a win, and Minnesota won't get a chance to avenge the loss until sometime next season.