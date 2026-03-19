Ben Leber Isn’t Crazy, But His Carson Wentz Take Has People Spiraling

Ben Leber is not a crazy person, so when the former Minnesota Vikings linebacker says Carson Wentz might be at the top of the quarterback depth chart, we all need to take a deep breath and analyze the situation as thoroughly as possible.

Leber made his guess at the depth chart, ranking Wentz above Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, in a post on social media. His post has since received hundreds of likes and even more comments, which, in the business, we call getting ratioed. It's an indication that the majority of people seeing the post disagree with him.

I believe there will be a true QB competition. So as of right now I would guess the depth chart would be:

Wentz

Murray

McCarthy



May the best man win https://t.co/wp2Jg9c9yk — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) March 19, 2026

Among those shocked by Leber is St. Cloud native and former South Dakota State basketball star Nate Wolters, who later played professional basketball in the NBA for three seasons and overseas for two more years.

"Zero percent chance Wentz is the week 1 starter," Wolters replied on X.

Another person responded, "Lmao. No shot Wentz is QB1."

After seeing all of the backlash, Leber, from somewhere warm with green leaves on the trees, made a video to explain his point, saying he didn't realize everyone would "get all stirred up about it."

"I'm not willing to anoint anybody as a starting quarterback in mid-March. If you want to, go ahead. But I want my quarterback to have earned the right to be the starting quarterback, and that is the narrative that I think the Vikings have put out there: 'We want our guys to compete for this spot. Nobody's going to be given this job.' As of right now, Kyler Murray does not know this offense. We don't even know if he's going to fit this offense," Leber reasoned. "He's gotta go out there and prove that."

Leber says he'd bet money that Murray will be the starting quarterback in Week 1, but Wentz is a guy he was impressed with during his five starts last season.

"Did this offense actually look pretty damn good under Carson Wentz when Carson was on this team for three weeks before he was shoved into duty and then ultimately gets hurt? I think we were all looking at Carson and being like, 'Damn, this guy's doing pretty good for a banged-up offensive line that provided no protection, having zero knowledge of the offense,'" Leber said.

"Now, think about him having a six-month head start and the fact that he's not going to be in an offense where KOC has to pare things down for him and simplify things. So, there it is. If you guys want to anoint Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback, go ahead. I just hope that he earns it. Do I think that he's going to ultimately be the starting quarterback? Yeah, I'd put money that he'll be the Day 1 starting quarterback when the season starts, but not in mid-March."

So, who will it be in Week 1? Murray is the obvious favorite, but perhaps it's true that he has to show he'll be a proper fit in O'Connell's offense before he's given the title as the starting quarterback.