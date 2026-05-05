Early Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: 3 Undrafted Rookies, 2 Vet FAs

It's never too early for a 53-man roster projection.

The NFL draft took place a little over a week ago, the offseason program is underway, and the newest young Vikings players will hit the field for rookie minicamp this upcoming weekend. Even with four months of offseason remaining, things are starting to get rolling across the NFL.

So for the first time this year, let's take a crack at projecting what the Vikings' 53-man roster might look like in late August. A lot can and will change, but this should hopefully provide a sense for where things stand at the moment.

Our 53 includes four undrafted rookies and two placeholder spots we believe will eventually be filled by veteran free agents at positions of need. Let's dive in.

Quarterbacks (3)

Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy

Carson Wentz

Murray is the heavy favorite to win the QB1 job, leaving McCarthy and Wentz to battle for QB2. Either way, both will be on the roster. Max Brosmer almost certainly will not.

Running backs and fullback (4)

Aaron Jones

Jordan Mason

Max Bredeson (FB)

Demond Claiborne

Jones and Mason are locks as the Vikings run it back with their top two running backs. Bredeson, a fifth-round pick, feels like a virtual lock since he's the only fullback on the roster. There might only be one spot at RB3 for Claiborne or Zavier Scott, and even though Scott is a solid pass-catcher who had 46 touches last season, the electric rookie Claiborne feels more useful on this roster.

Demond Claiborne | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Wide receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

TBD free agent (Jauan Jennings?)

Tai Felton

Myles Price

Jennings visited Minnesota last week but left without a deal, presumably due to differences in price point. Whether it's Jennings or another veteran, the Vikings really need to bring in a proven WR3 candidate, given that they didn't select a receiver at any point in the draft. If we didn't use a placeholder here, someone like Jeshaun Jones or undrafted rookie Dillon Bell would make the cut.

Tight ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

Gavin Bartholomew

Tight end is the only position at which the Vikings have not added a single rookie, UDFAs included. In a sense, though, Bartholomew qualifies as an addition after missing his entire rookie season due to injury. Bredeson might also see some tight end duties in addition to playing fullback.

Offensive linemen (9)

Christian Darrisaw (LT)

Brian O'Neill (RT)

Donovan Jackson (LG)

Will Fries (RG)

Blake Brandel (C)

Ryan Van Demark (T)

Caleb Tiernan (T)

Gavin Gerhardt (C)

Tomas Rimac (G)

The starting five is set here, with Brandel basically unopposed at center after the Vikings waited until the seventh round to draft one. Van Demark is the swing tackle and Tiernan is a roster lock, which perhaps leaves two spots for interior backups.

We'll go with Gerhardt beating out Michael Jurgens and Delby Lemieux for the No. 2 center job, and let's take a flier on Rimac to win a backup guard job with his remarkable athleticism. The competition (Joe Huber, Henry Byrd, maybe Walter Rouse) makes it feasible for Rimac. Undrafted tackle Tristan Leigh got a good chunk of guaranteed money but might not fit into this roster, barring injuries.

Defensive linemen (5)

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Domonique Orange

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

These five feel like fairly obvious choices in a room that has a chance to be a lot of fun with the two rookies joining Redmond and company. Veteran Eric Johnson II, who the Vikings recently signed, will be in the mix for a job, as will former UDFAs Taki Taimani and Elijah Williams.

Domonique Orange | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Outside linebackers (6)

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dallas Turner

TBD free agent (A.J. Epenesa?)

Jake Golday

Jake Golday Tyler Batty

Bo Richter

Just like at wide receiver, we're going to project a free agent addition at OLB. The Vikings simply need more proven edge depth after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. Epenesa, a former first-round pick, is a solid 6-sack guy who won't break the bank. Golday should also see the field right away as the No. 2 player in Van Ginkel's role. Batty and Richter can provide depth while playing mostly on special teams.

Linebackers (3)

Blake Cashman

Eric Wilson

Ivan Pace Jr.

One reason keeping only three off-ball linebackers feels reasonable is that Golday has multi-position versatility and figures to spend time in this room as well. With that said, you could make an argument for dropping someone like Batty or Richter and keeping a fourth inside 'backer — perhaps undrafted rookie Scooby Williams if he has a big offseason.

Safeties (5)

Josh Metellus

Theo Jackson

Jay Ward

Jakobe Thomas

Tavierre Thomas

Unless Harrison Smith decides to come back, this room seems pretty clear-cut. The biggest question might be how big of a role Jakobe Thomas can earn as a rookie. Tavierre Thomas is here for special teams and special teams only. The only real notable cut is Kahlef Hailassie.

Jakobe Thomas | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks (6)

Byron Murphy Jr.

Isaiah Rodgers

James Pierre

Dwight McGlothern

Chuck Demmings

Marcus Allen

The top three are obvious. The depth spots could be up for grabs. McGlothern has stuck around for a few years and may still have some upside with his playmaking ability. Demmings' long-term potential is too great to keep him off the roster. And for the final spot, let's go with an undrafted rookie in Allen over a former UDFA in Zemaiah Vaughn.

Specialists

Will Reichard (K)

Brett Thorson (P)

Andrew De Paola (LS)

In an upset, we've got the undrafted rookie Thorson beating out 15th-year veteran Johnny Hekker for the Vikings' punting job. Thorson will have to prove trustworthy as a holder, but the Australian has a big leg and Hekker is no longer the player he once was.