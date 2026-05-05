Early Vikings 53-Man Roster Projection: 3 Undrafted Rookies, 2 Vet FAs
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It's never too early for a 53-man roster projection.
The NFL draft took place a little over a week ago, the offseason program is underway, and the newest young Vikings players will hit the field for rookie minicamp this upcoming weekend. Even with four months of offseason remaining, things are starting to get rolling across the NFL.
So for the first time this year, let's take a crack at projecting what the Vikings' 53-man roster might look like in late August. A lot can and will change, but this should hopefully provide a sense for where things stand at the moment.
Our 53 includes four undrafted rookies and two placeholder spots we believe will eventually be filled by veteran free agents at positions of need. Let's dive in.
Quarterbacks (3)
- Kyler Murray
- J.J. McCarthy
- Carson Wentz
Murray is the heavy favorite to win the QB1 job, leaving McCarthy and Wentz to battle for QB2. Either way, both will be on the roster. Max Brosmer almost certainly will not.
Running backs and fullback (4)
- Aaron Jones
- Jordan Mason
- Max Bredeson (FB)
- Demond Claiborne
Jones and Mason are locks as the Vikings run it back with their top two running backs. Bredeson, a fifth-round pick, feels like a virtual lock since he's the only fullback on the roster. There might only be one spot at RB3 for Claiborne or Zavier Scott, and even though Scott is a solid pass-catcher who had 46 touches last season, the electric rookie Claiborne feels more useful on this roster.
Wide receivers (5)
- Justin Jefferson
- Jordan Addison
- TBD free agent (Jauan Jennings?)
- Tai Felton
- Myles Price
Jennings visited Minnesota last week but left without a deal, presumably due to differences in price point. Whether it's Jennings or another veteran, the Vikings really need to bring in a proven WR3 candidate, given that they didn't select a receiver at any point in the draft. If we didn't use a placeholder here, someone like Jeshaun Jones or undrafted rookie Dillon Bell would make the cut.
Tight ends (4)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Ben Yurosek
- Gavin Bartholomew
Tight end is the only position at which the Vikings have not added a single rookie, UDFAs included. In a sense, though, Bartholomew qualifies as an addition after missing his entire rookie season due to injury. Bredeson might also see some tight end duties in addition to playing fullback.
Offensive linemen (9)
- Christian Darrisaw (LT)
- Brian O'Neill (RT)
- Donovan Jackson (LG)
- Will Fries (RG)
- Blake Brandel (C)
- Ryan Van Demark (T)
- Caleb Tiernan (T)
- Gavin Gerhardt (C)
- Tomas Rimac (G)
The starting five is set here, with Brandel basically unopposed at center after the Vikings waited until the seventh round to draft one. Van Demark is the swing tackle and Tiernan is a roster lock, which perhaps leaves two spots for interior backups.
We'll go with Gerhardt beating out Michael Jurgens and Delby Lemieux for the No. 2 center job, and let's take a flier on Rimac to win a backup guard job with his remarkable athleticism. The competition (Joe Huber, Henry Byrd, maybe Walter Rouse) makes it feasible for Rimac. Undrafted tackle Tristan Leigh got a good chunk of guaranteed money but might not fit into this roster, barring injuries.
Defensive linemen (5)
- Jalen Redmond
- Caleb Banks
- Domonique Orange
- Levi Drake Rodriguez
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
These five feel like fairly obvious choices in a room that has a chance to be a lot of fun with the two rookies joining Redmond and company. Veteran Eric Johnson II, who the Vikings recently signed, will be in the mix for a job, as will former UDFAs Taki Taimani and Elijah Williams.
Outside linebackers (6)
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Dallas Turner
- TBD free agent (A.J. Epenesa?)
- Jake Golday
- Tyler Batty
- Bo Richter
Just like at wide receiver, we're going to project a free agent addition at OLB. The Vikings simply need more proven edge depth after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. Epenesa, a former first-round pick, is a solid 6-sack guy who won't break the bank. Golday should also see the field right away as the No. 2 player in Van Ginkel's role. Batty and Richter can provide depth while playing mostly on special teams.
Linebackers (3)
- Blake Cashman
- Eric Wilson
- Ivan Pace Jr.
One reason keeping only three off-ball linebackers feels reasonable is that Golday has multi-position versatility and figures to spend time in this room as well. With that said, you could make an argument for dropping someone like Batty or Richter and keeping a fourth inside 'backer — perhaps undrafted rookie Scooby Williams if he has a big offseason.
Safeties (5)
- Josh Metellus
- Theo Jackson
- Jay Ward
- Jakobe Thomas
- Tavierre Thomas
Unless Harrison Smith decides to come back, this room seems pretty clear-cut. The biggest question might be how big of a role Jakobe Thomas can earn as a rookie. Tavierre Thomas is here for special teams and special teams only. The only real notable cut is Kahlef Hailassie.
Cornerbacks (6)
- Byron Murphy Jr.
- Isaiah Rodgers
- James Pierre
- Dwight McGlothern
- Chuck Demmings
- Marcus Allen
The top three are obvious. The depth spots could be up for grabs. McGlothern has stuck around for a few years and may still have some upside with his playmaking ability. Demmings' long-term potential is too great to keep him off the roster. And for the final spot, let's go with an undrafted rookie in Allen over a former UDFA in Zemaiah Vaughn.
Specialists
- Will Reichard (K)
- Brett Thorson (P)
- Andrew De Paola (LS)
In an upset, we've got the undrafted rookie Thorson beating out 15th-year veteran Johnny Hekker for the Vikings' punting job. Thorson will have to prove trustworthy as a holder, but the Australian has a big leg and Hekker is no longer the player he once was.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz