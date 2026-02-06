Best and Worst Games the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Had Against the Vikings

The NFL announced its five-man Class of 2026 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Outside of Roger Craig's two years in Minnesota at the end of his career and Larry Fitzgerald moonlighting as a ball boy in the late 90s, the Vikings don't have much of an on-field connection to the incoming class of legends. So, let's look at each star's best and worst games against the Vikings during their careers.

Drew Brees

Dec 18, 2011; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees (9) greets Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen (69) after the game at the Metrodome. The Saints win 42-20. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The longtime Saints QB had some memorable games against the Vikings. From helping defeat Minnesota in the 2008-09 NFC championship game to throwing a pick-six in the Minneapolis Miracle, the Vikings saw it all against Brees. Over his career, Brees played the Vikings a total of 10 times, winning six games and losing four, including going 1-2 in the playoffs.

Best: Dec. 18, 2011 | 42-20 W at Minnesota: His best work against Minnesota came in December 2011, when he tossed a whopping five touchdowns in a 42-20 blowout of Minnesota. Brees threw for 412 yards while completing 32-of-40 passes for a 149.2 rating.

Worst: Oct. 6, 2008 | 30-27 L vs. Minnesota: His worst day against Minnesota came in October of 2008, when he threw two picks and just one touchdown in a 30-27 loss against the Vikings. Brees completed just 26-of-46 passes for 330 yards. His 56.5 completion percentage was the second-worst in a game against Minnesota, ahead of only the NFC championship win when he completed just 54.8% of his passes.

Larry Fitzgerald

Nov 26, 2006; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver #11 Larry Fitzgerald catches the ball as he approaches Minnesota Vikings cornerback #23 Cedric Griffin in first quarter action at the Metrodome. It was Fitzgerald's first NFL catch in the Metrodome, where he used to work the sidelines in his youth. Vikings win 31-26. Mandatory credit: Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn Imagn Images Copyright © Bruce Kluckhohn. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Much to the consternation of Minnesota fans, Fitzgerald never played for his hometown team after starring for the Academy of Holy Angels in high school. Fitzgerald played against Minnesota nine times in his career and only scored one touchdown.

Best: Nov. 26, 2006 | 31-26 L at Minnesota: Fitzgerald's best game came in his third season in the league, when he caught 11 passes for 172 yards. Despite the star performance, the Cardinals were unable to get the win, losing 31-26 in the Metrodome.

Worst: Oct. 21, 2012 | 21-14 L at Minnesota: His worst game came in October of 2012, when he was targeted just seven times, catching four passes for a paltry 29 yards. The Cardinals lost the Week 7 game 21-14. Fitzgerald was only part of two wins against the Vikings in his career.

Luke Kuechly

Dec 10, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) is pushed out of bounds by Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kuechly's career didn't last long, just eight years, but he was one of the best linebackers in the entire league during that entire stretch. With such a short career, Kuechly didn't end up playing against the Vikings too many times, splitting the four games.

Best: Dec. 10, 2017 | 31-24 W vs. Minnesota: Kuechly's best day came in his final game against Minnesota in December of 2017, when he recorded an eye-popping 14 combined tackles in a 31-24 win over the Vikings. He registered one sack and two total pressures, while earning a 78.8 PFF defensive grade and an 89.8 run defense grade.

Worst: Oct. 13, 2013 | 35-10 W at Minnesota: On the opposite end, his worst game came in his first game against Minnesota, registering seven total tackles and a 68.3 PFF defensive grade. Despite his fairly average day, the Panthers still claimed a 35-10 win over the Vikings.

Adam Vinatieri

Sep 14, 2008; Minneapolis, MN, USA: Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) and holder Hunter Smith (17) watch the winning field goal score as Minnesota Vikings safety Tyrell Johnson(25) watches from the ground late in the fourth quarter at the Metrodome. Indianapolis Colts defeat the Vikings 18-15. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Vinatieri had a long, storied career with plenty of game-winning field goals, including at least one against Minnesota.

Best: Sept. 16, 2012 | 23-20 Indy W vs. Minnesota: Vinatieri's best game came in 2012 with the Colts, when he made both of his extra points and all three of his field goals, hitting from 26 yards, 45 yards, and 53 yards. His final kick, the 53-yarder, was a game-winning make with eight seconds left on the clock.

Worst: Sept. 17, 2000 | 21-13 Pats L vs. Minnesota: Nearly 12 years to the day before his best game against the Vikings, Vinatieri had his worst day, missing his only field goal attempt, from 44 yards, but making his lone extra point attempt in a 21-13 Patriots loss to Minnesota.

Roger Craig

Jan 1, 1989; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig (33) in action Minnesota Vikings during the 1988 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 34-9. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

Craig had a legendary career with the 49ers, winning three Super Bowls with San Francisco. He spent the last two years of his career in Minnesota, where he rushed for just 535 yards as part of a varied group of running backs.

Best: Jan. 1, 1989 | 34-9 San Fran W vs. Minnesota: His best day against Minnesota came in the 1988-89 playoffs, when he rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-9 divisional round win. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.

Worst: Sept. 8, 1983 | 48-17 W vs. Minnesota: Craig rushed for 36 yards on 15 attempts during his worst game against the Vikings, though he wasn't needed much in the 48-17 blowout win over Minnesota.

