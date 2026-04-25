Vikings Add a Fullback and Hyper-Athletic CB in Round 5: Instant Grades

With their two picks in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, the Vikings selected Michigan fullback Max Bredeson at No. 159 and Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings at 163.

Bredeson projects as the C.J. Ham replacement in the Vikings' offense — a gritty, physical lead blocker who could have an immediate part-time role on offense and also play a lot on special teams. His former college teammate, J.J. McCarthy, is excited about the pick. McCarthy is at Bredeson's draft party in Wisconsin today.

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LFG — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) April 25, 2026

Demmings is a developmental corner with rare athletic tools who will be making a big jump from the FCS level to the NFL. He's a project, but there's a world where he turns into a steal.

Bredeson instant grade: C

To some extent, this pick makes sense on the surface. The Vikings were in the market for a new fullback after Ham's retirement. It's a role that has some real importance in their running game. Bredeson is a versatile, smash-mouth blocker who plays hard and has plenty of special teams experience.

I just don't really understand the value here. This feels like a pick that would make more sense in the seventh round than it does in the fifth. The Vikings could've gone with a running back (like Emmett Johnson, who went to the Chiefs two picks later) or a wide receiver or a center in this spot, but they instead chose to take a part-time player with a very specific role.

Still, no one should ever be too upset about any picks in the fifth round or beyond. This could absolutely prove to be a good selection for the Vikings as they look to finally figure out their run game. One of their key new offensive coaches, Frank Smith, had great results with Alec Ingold as his fullback in Miami.

Demmings instant grade: A

One look at Demmings' athletic profile and I'm fully on board with this pick. This is a guy who is 6'1" and 193 pounds, ran a 4.41 40 at the combine, and has a 42-inch vertical jump. Those are tools that can't be taught.

Chuck Demmings was drafted in round 5 with pick 163 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 278 out of 3075 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/xEvXmauvqG pic.twitter.com/yO8Dd730xt — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

What the Vikings are hoping they can teach is technique and consistency. Demmings spent five years at the FCS level with Stephen F. Austin, where he recorded 9 interceptions and 35 total pass breakups.

The NFL will be a major jump in competition, but scouting reports say this is a physical, athletic, competitive cornerback with a great work ethic. He has some real press-man upside in Brian Flores' defense, so this feels like a strong upside pick at this point of the draft.

With the Vikings adding James Pierre to a CB room featuring Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, Demmings should be able to mostly develop behind the scenes as a rookie.

Charles Demmings | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK