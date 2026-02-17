Could Mac Jones Be the Vikings' Next Sam Darnold?

Is Mac Jones going to follow nearly the exact path Sam Darnold initially laid down en route to a career revival?

There has been plenty of speculation and rumors linking the Vikings to a potential trade for the former first-round pick this offseason. But does it make sense for Minnesota?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell is the latest national analyst to suggest a trade for Jones would be an ideal fit for the Vikings. In an article examining trades that work for both teams this spring, Barnwell proposed a deal in which the Vikings would land Jones and the 49ers’ 2027 third-round pick while Minnesota would send its 2026 second-round pick, a Day 3 pick in 2027 and a Day 2 pick in 2028.

“It’s reasonable to say that McCarthy deserves more time, having started just 10 games during two seasons as a pro,” Barnwell wrote. “Even if you’re making that argument, though, the Vikings need real competition for him in camp. They also need a backup who can step in to play, given that McCarthy has missed 24 games over his first two years because of knee, concussion, hand and ankle injuries.”

Following the 2025 season, the Vikings’ front office indicated its intention to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy, who struggled on the field and couldn’t stay healthy. That’s where Jones comes in.

The 27-year-old was Brock Purdy’s backup last season in San Francisco. Sound familiar? Unlike Darnold, who didn’t get much playing time in San Francisco, Jones filled in for several games while Purdy dealt with injuries. Not only did Jones impress while operating Kyle Shanahan’s offense, he kept the 49ers competitive and made a valid case that he can still be a starter in the league.

Mac Jones is picking up where he left off. 14-0 #49ers. pic.twitter.com/uHVKDd4ETL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2025

During his eight-game stint as the 49ers’ starter, Jones completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading San Francisco to a 5-3 record. In those eight games, Jones displayed competence as a starter, restored his confidence and reestablished value around the league. It has led Jones to become one of the most talked-about names in the quarterback market this spring.

Asked about the possibility of trading Jones this offseason, Shanahan said he would be “very surprised” if Jones wasn’t back with San Francisco in 2026.

“You always listen to people and trade offers, but we’re also not into getting rid of good players,” Shanahan said.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco general manager John Lynch had glowing reviews of Jones after his first season with the 49ers.

“I can’t say enough about Mac, not only his play, his leadership,” Lynch said. “I call it leadership. Do you make people around you better? And I think Mac did that all season. And so, he’s been an outstanding addition.”

Lynch added that “you always listen” to trade offers. However, he acknowledged the 49ers are better with Jones on the roster. That’s where the question of fit comes into play.

On paper, Jones would seem an ideal fit for Kevin O’Connell’s offense — an accurate passer who has displayed the ability to make good decisions in and out of the pocket. Minnesota saw success with Darnold following a year under the tutelage of Shanahan. Jones followed a similar path after needing a reset following a couple of down seasons in New England and a backup year in Jacksonville.

However, Jones signed a two-year deal last offseason with San Francisco, meaning if the Vikings want to acquire him, they’ll need to offer pieces to the 49ers, who have already stated they’re not eager to let him leave. So what are the 49ers going to ask for? And what would the Vikings be willing to give up?

After watching Darnold win the Super Bowl less than a year after the Vikings let him leave, the price shouldn’t even be a consideration. Ownership already has fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. That has seemingly put everyone within the walls of TCO Performance Center on notice, including the head coach.

Barnwell’s proposed price of second-, third- and fifth-round picks appears fair on the surface for a quarterback who had a strong rookie debut but regressed after Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas. Minnesota has the pieces to contend now, and Jones showed last season that in the right system he can compete at the highest levels in the NFL.

For Minnesota, trading for Mac Jones makes plenty of sense. Considering the price tag for Kyler Murray — or what it would cost to pry Joe Burrow from Cincinnati — Jones is one of the most favorable targets the Vikings have this offseason. He is also a younger and potentially better option than Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr.

More Vikings coverage