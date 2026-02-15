Vikings Legend Takes a Clear Stance on Potential Kirk Cousins Reunion

We're only a few weeks away from the NFL's league year officially beginning on March 11, and the Vikings have a huge question looming. What will they do at quarterback?

Numerous veteran options continue to be floated around, such as pulling Derek Carr out of retirement or even a trade for Kyler Murray. One option that could make sense is a reunion with Kirk Cousins.

It was reported earlier this month that Cousins is expected to be released by the Atlanta Falcons after just two seasons. He will turn 38 before the 2026-27 NFL season, but it has also been reported that he still has interest in playing. He has hinted at a possible transition into TV, so he might need to be guaranteed a starting role to avoid hanging up the cleats.

Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Charley Walters recently wrote about Minnesota's chances of making a run at Cousins this offseason, and he said it might take nearly $20 million and a guarantee to be the starter.

J.J. McCarthy had an objectively disappointing season in his first year as Minnesota's starter. He completed just 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games. He battled numerous injuries, but Minnesota needs to decide if it wants to bring in some veteran help or put everything on McCarthy's shoulders again.

SKOR North asked Vikings legend John Randle about the potential of Minnesota adding Cousins or Carr this offseason, and he wasn't a fan of either idea.

"We’ve been down that road before. No. We want to move on from you... You have what, maybe one playoff game? I want more," he said about Cousins.

If it's not Carr or Cousins, who does Minnesota go after this offseason? Acquiring Murray from Arizona would come along with a significant financial risk and also draft compensation in a trade. Walters and many others have suggested 49ers QB Mac Jones as a potential target. His cap hit will be under $4 million next season, but Minnesota would also have to give up draft capital in a potential deal.

There are plenty of realistic options for the Vikings at quarterback this offseason. It might be time for something new rather than a reunion with Cousins. Whatever decision they make will come from a new group after the departure of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The rumor mill will only get louder with free agency right around the corner.

