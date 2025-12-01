Dejected Justin Jefferson among 5 storylines from Vikings’ shutout loss to Seahawks

Minnesota's streak of 294 consecutive games without being shut out ended in a 26-0 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, and all hope that Max Brosmer might be the second coming of Brock Purdy evaporated in a four-interception performance. You can read all about how terrible Brosmer was right here, but below are five other things that stood out in the latest Vikings embarrassment.

1. Vikings' offensive line is a train wreck

Minnesota began the game without Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) and Donovan Jackson (ankle) on the left side of the line, and they lost center Ryan Kelly to a hip injury in the fourth quarter.

Darrisaw missed the first two weeks of the season and then was on snap counts for a few weeks as he worked his way back from last season's torn ACL. Jackson has missed three games with injuries. Right guard Will Fries has played in every game, while right tackle Brian O'Neill has missed a couple of games with a sprained knee.

That leaves Kelly, a prized free agent acquisition, who has started and finished only two games: Week 1 against Chicago and Week 12 against the Packers. Kelly suffered a concussion 23 snaps into the game in Week 2 and was concussed 34 snaps into Week 4 against Pittsburgh. He left the game against Seattle after 35 snaps.

2. Early missed tackles and missed blocks

Isaiah Rodgers had three missed tackles (by our count) in the first 19 minutes of the game. Cooper Kupp juked him to death on the opening drive; he failed to tackle Cody White short of the sticks on a 3rd-and-11; and he whiffed when he had Kenneth Walker dead to rights in the backfield.

Rodgers angered defensive coordinator Brian Flores so much that Flores yanked him from the game, albeit only for two plays.

Looked like Brian Flores just pulled Isaiah Rodgers and put Jay Ward in. Jay Ward has worked a lot at safety, but has done some corner. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 30, 2025

While Rodgers was missing tackles, Fries completely whiffed on a block that allowed Leonard Williams to easily sack Brosmer on Minnesota's opening drive to force a punt.

3. Star wide receivers dropping passes

Making matters worse was Jordan Addison dropping an accurate ball from Brosmer over the middle of the field on the second drive of the day. It would've gone for at least 20 yards and a first down, but the result was a 3rd-and-9 in which the Vikings came up short and had to punt.

After giving up a field goal early in the second quarter, Justin Jefferson dropped a ball that hit him in the hands on first down. The ball was fired behind him, but that's a ball that one of the best receivers in the league has to catch. The Vikings wound up going three-and-out and punted for a fourth consecutive possession.

Addison had another drop in the fourth quarter, while it was hard to see on Brosmer's third interception if Jefferson simply had the ball bounce off his hands or if the defender broke up the pass before it was picked.

4. Dallas Turner might be awesome

Turner had two strip sacks in the first half, getting to Sam Darnold on a speed rush late in the first quarter and then blitzing up the middle and hammering Darnold for a second strip sack with about 5:30 left in the first half. The second forced fumble was recovered by Minnesota at the Seattle 14-yard line, only for Brosmer to throw one of the worst pick-sixes you will ever see.

Another Dallas Turner strip sack!



This time the @Vikings recover it 👀



MINvsSEA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sexSnfBy6b — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

5. Cheap shot on a frustrated Justin Jefferson

Jefferson, clearly frustrated with Minnesota's abysmal offense, didn't catch his first pass of the game until late in the third quarter. He caught the ball about five yards behind the line of scrimmage and was immediately wrapped up by rookie safety Nick Emmanowori, who played through the whistle and body-slammed Jefferson to the ground for a 15-yard penalty.

There were multiple shots of Jefferson, who finished with two catches for four yards, alone on the sideline, once sitting dejectedly with a towel over his head after a Brosmer interception, and then on a Gatorade cooler after another Brosmer pick.

Jefferson is under contract for three more seasons, but Minnesota's struggles have lit a fuse on social media, with fans wondering if Jefferson will request to be traded. Trading an elite player is never a good idea, but the concerns are real, and they appear to be growing.

