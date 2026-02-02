Details Revealed For Brian Flores' New Contract as Vikings' DC

The Vikings will be compensating Brian Flores quite handsomely to continue serving as their defensive coordinator on a new contract, according to reports. Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Flores will make over $6 million per year on the new deal he signed a couple weeks ago.

Coach salaries are not publicly available, but that figure appears to make Flores the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. Former Raiders OC Chip Kelly reportedly made $6 million per year, but he took a job at the college level this offseason. Eagles DC Vic Fangio, who is considering retirement this offseason, apparently makes $4.5 million per year.

$6 million is closer to low-end head coach money for Flores, although Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is believed to make north of $13 million a year on the new contract he signed with the franchise last year.

One interesting detail in Seifert's story, which was about the firing of Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, is that Flores may have been apprehensive about continuing to work a Vikings front office led by Adofo-Mensah.

"Multiple sources said that defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unusual decision to let his contract lapse, before signing a new deal that will pay him more than $6 million per season, was based in part on his unease with the direction of the front office," Seifert wrote. "When asked last month if he wanted to remain with the Vikings, Flores noted that he loved working for the Wilfs and with O'Connell, and loved living in Minnesota, but did not mention Adofo-Mensah."

The Vikings didn't push Adofo-Mensah out solely because of Flores — which may or may not have happened to former assistant head coach Mike Pettine — but tension between the GM and other members of his front office, as well as key figures in the coaching staff, seem to have been one reason for Adofo-Mensah's axing.

For the second straight offseason, Flores did not receive a head coaching job despite leading one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Vikings finished third in both opponent EPA per play and defensive DVOA in 2025 after finishing second in both categories in 2024. Flores has clearly proven to be one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, but his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL and a reputation he picked up during his time coaching the Dolphins seem to be working against him as he searches for a second opportunity to lead a team.

For now, the Vikings are quite happy to still have him — and he's being paid like the best DC in the league.

