Former Viking Ronyell Whitaker Dead at Age 46

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the death of former cornerback Ronyell Whitaker at the age of 46.

Whitaker's death on Sunday was confirmed by his family, who shared a statement paying tribute to their "beloved son, brother and friend."

"Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose," his family said. "A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.

"Ronyell went on to pursue his professional dreams in the National Football League, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Throughout his career, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, and he later continued his football journey in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before retiring from professional football in 2010.

"While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family," the statement continues. "He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him."

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for prayers, love and privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss and celebrates the life of a man who meant so much to so many."

Whitaker played college football at Virginia Tech, helping the 1999 Hokies finish as the national runner-up as a freshman. He played in 47 college games, recording seven interceptions and handled 20 punt returns.

Signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2003, Whitaker joined the Vikings in 2006 and played in 27 games over the course of two seasons, during which he recorded 31 tackle and a fumble recovery.

After a spell with the Detroit Lions in 2008-09, Whitaker spent some time in the Canadian Football League before his retirement.

A native of Virginia, Whitaker set down roots in Minnesota following the end of his football career, working as a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School from 2014-18, and also operating a relocation and short sales company, Whitaker Group, LLC, since 2011.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced for Whitaker in the coming days. No information has been issued regarding Whitaker's cause of death as of Sunday evening, or where his death occurred.

Whitaker's death comes a day after current Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in Indiana.