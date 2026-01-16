Insider can’t find anyone willing to say Vikings won't chase a superstar QB

What are the odds that the Vikings trade for a bona fide star quarterback like Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow this offseason? While the chances might be slim, there are at least two Vikings insiders who aren't ruling out a blockbuster move.

"I could not find anyone and haven't found anyone to tell me that they definitely don't want to pursue a Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson or whoever else might shake loose in terms of just a guy that would absolutely, positively come in here as the as the unquestioned starter," ESPN's Kevin Seifert said in an interview with Dan Barreiro on KFAN-FM 100.3 on Wednesday.

That said, Seifert thinks it's more likely that they run it back with J.J. McCarthy, while bringing in a quarterback to serve as a more reliable backup or perhaps push McCarthy for the starting job.

"I mean, as best as I can tell and know at this point, I feel like they're going to run back the 2025 offseason plan, which is to try to pair the guy they drafted No. 10 overall with somebody who is good enough to start if he's not," Seifert said.

Seifert isn't the only reputable insider thinking the Vikings might shock the world and go after a star. Alec Lewis, in his mailbag column via The Athletic, reiterated that "nothing is off the table with regard to how aggressive the Vikings may be to build what the team's leadership has described as a 'deep and talented' quarterback room."

That said, Lewis noted how finding a team willing to trade a star quarterback and cap constraints are among the factors that "make a major swing like this difficult to envision."

Will Ragatz wrote extensively on Thursday about Minnesota's quarterback decision, saying they have three paths to consider when trying to upgrade that room.

Bring in a solid veteran to compete with McCarthy Take a huge swing on an established star Draft another quarterback early

Ragatz believes the first path is the most likely.

"Some free agents or trade targets who could make sense in this category include Mac Jones, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, Geno Smith, Marcus Mariota, Jacoby Brissett, and yes, maybe even 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers," Ragatz wrote.

The stage is set for an intriguing offseason. It's just a matter of how crazy it gets.

