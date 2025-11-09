Jefferson and O’Neill’s lousy outings top 5 brutal takeaways from Vikings-Ravens
A week after restoring excitement with an impressive win in Detroit, the Vikings returned home and laid an egg in a 27-19 loss to the Ravens. Here are five takeaways that will drive Minnesota fans crazy and have head coach Kevin O'Connell scratching his head all week.
1. Turnovers were impossible to overcome
Did the Ravens win or did the Vikings beat themselves? J.J. McCarthy was intercepted twice, Myles Price lost a fumble, and Minnesota's offense turned the ball over on downs three times. A third interception was overturned when the NFL's "replay assist" determined that Roquan Smith's diving pick was aided by the nose of the ball hitting the ground.
The Vikings entered this week 26th in the NFL with a minus-4 turnover margin, having forced just nine turnovers while committing 13 turnovers. They're now minus-7 after the trio of official turnovers against Baltimore.
2. Interceptions and Justin Jefferson's effort
At midfield and facing 3rd-and-1, McCarthy took a deep shot to Jefferson, who was in a one-on-one situation with Marlon Humphrey. Jefferson stepped on Humphrey's foot and tripped, allowing Humphrey to coast under the ball for an easy interception. Had Jefferson not fallen, he would've had a chance at a huge catch or drawing a big pass interference penalty. If not, an incomplete pass would've set the stage for a 4th-and-1 attempt.
Jefferson's effort after Humphrey made the interception has also drawn criticism. Was he gassed? Was he frustrated and didn't feel like trying hard to prevent Humphrey from a bigger return?
Only Jefferson knows, but he also appeared to show little effort when Malaki Starks intercepted a deep ball intended for Jefferson earlier in the game, though he may have known that Starks was down by contact before anyone else realized it. You be the judge...
3. Absurd number of undisciplined penalties
Forget about the three turnovers and one near turnover on one of two fumbled kick returns; the Vikings had a ton of other undisciplined errors that proved to be drive killers. Most of them were false start penalties (8), but we're going to point out a missed block by Brian O'Neill because his name is mentioned way too many times on our list.
Brian O'Neill blows a block: It was on the second drive for Minnesota, and O'Neill whiffed on Mike Green, and Aaron Jones was stopped for a 5-yard loss on 2nd-and-7. The Vikings punted after coming up short on 3rd-and-12.
Blake Brandel false start: On Minnesota's third drive, Brandel's penalty put Minnesota in a 3rd-and-13 instead of a 3rd-and-8. They failed on third down and settled for a field goal.
Brian O'Neill false start: It happened on first down, putting the Vikings in a 1st-and-15 midway through the second quarter. Two plays later, on a 3rd-and-6, McCarthy threw a deep ball that was intercepted.
Ben Yurosek false start: It came on first down midway through the third quarter, with the Vikings trailing 19-10. It put the offense behind the changes, and a 1st-and-15 eventually became 4th-and-2, and the Vikings couldn't convert.
Christian Darrisaw false start: It came late in the third quarter with the Vikings in Baltimore territory, and backed Minnesota into a 1st-and-15 at the 25-yard line. Three incomplete passes followed, forcing the Vikings to kick a field goal.
Justin Jefferson false start: Trailing 27-13 in the fourth quarter, Jefferson flinched and backed the Vikings into a 1st-and-15. His penalty was bailed out of a Ravens pass interference penalty on the next play.
J.J. McCarthy false start: After forcing a punt, this false start put Minnesota in a 1st-and-15 while trailing by two touchdowns with under six minutes to go in the game.
Brian O'Neill false start: This one came on 4th-and-5 with the Vikings at the Baltimore 5-yard line with 3:28 to play. That made it 4th-and-goal from the 10, and McCarthy somehow completed a pass to Jalen Nailor for a touchdown.
Brian O'Neill false start: With 47 seconds left and the Vikings trailing 27-19, this one backed the Vikings into a 3rd-and-11. The Vikings turned the ball over on downs two plays later.
4. Myles Price ball security issues
There might not have been a more costly play than Price fumbling a kick return in the third quarter. His turnover gave the Ravens the ball at the 23-yard line, and the Ravens punched it in for a touchdown six plays later for a 19-10 lead.
Price fumbled on the ensuing kick return, too, though the Vikings were fortunate to recover the ball.
5. Jefferson can't haul in a touchdown
Down 19-10 late in the third quarter, McCarthy fired a perfect pass to Jefferson in the end zone, but Jefferson failed to make the catch. The ball hit Jefferson in the hands. Even though a Ravens defensive back was swiping at the ball around the same time the ball got to Jefferson, it was a ball that the best receiver in the world has to catch.