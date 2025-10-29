J.J. McCarthy's return to Michigan draws FOX's top broadcast crew
J.J. McCarthy is making his return to the playing field Sunday. After missing the previous six weeks with a high ankle sprain, his much-anticipated return Sunday against the Lions has drawn FOX's No. 1 broadcast crew.
Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be in the booth for the call with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi as the sideline reporters for FOX on Sunday at Ford Field. It is the crew's first time calling the Vikings since the Week 17 border battle last season at U.S. Bank Stadium between Minnesota and Green Bay. Sam Darnold led Minnesota to a 27-25 win that day, while throwing for 377 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
Michigan connection
Not only does Sunday mark McCarthy's return to action, it also marks the first time he's played in Michigan since his illustrious college career with the Wolverines came to an end with a national championship in January of 2024. McCarthy, being a former Wolverine quarterback and returning to Michigan, certainly went into play with FOX assigning fellow former Michigan QB Tom Brady to the game.
Before being forced to miss time, McCarthy led the Vikings to a 1-1 record, including a comback win over the Bears in the season opener. He had completed 58% of his passes while throwing for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Before he was selected by the Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy starred for the Michigan Wolverines, where he led the program to the 2024 national title. In three years at Michigan, McCarthy posted a 27-1 record as a starter, while throwing for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 40 games.
What's at stake for the Vikings?
Minnesota enters the game against the Lions looking to stop a two-game losing streak and get back into the NFC playoff hunt. The Vikings are also looking to halt a five-game losing streak to the Lions, the longest such losing streak to the Lions since the first five meetings between the teams from 1961 to 1963.
With a 3-4 record, the Vikings are on the edge of the playoff hunt but also, with a loss, would be ideal seller at the trade deadline next Tuesday. Sunday's game could mean the difference between staying competitive all season long, or selling a few valuable pieces and seeing what the team has in McCarthy.