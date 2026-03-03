Why the Vikings Might Trade One of Their Best Pass Rushers

The Vikings are reportedly open to trading edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, the Vikings do want to keep Greenard, but because of salary cap issues they have opened the door to a trade. Greenard, who signed a four-year, $76 million deal with Minnesota in 2024, has a cap hit of $22.3 million in 2026. The Vikings rank 31st in cap space and they are $44 million above the cap.

After beginning his career with the Texans, Greenard, 28, has spent the last two seasons in Minnesota. Greenard hit his stride in 2023-24, when he recorded back-to-back 12-sack seasons. In 2025, Greenard was limited to 12 games as he dealt with a shoulder injury that required surgery, but he still was the Vikings’ second-highest graded pass rusher and highest graded run defender according to PFF.

As the Vikings consider moving on from Greenard, here are eight teams that should inquire about the pass rusher.

Which teams should inquire about Jonathan Greenard?

With Greenard now available for trade, teams in need of pass rush help have another option to turn to. While Maxx Crosby is considered the top pass rusher potentially available through trade, he could command multiple first-round picks if the Raiders do trade him. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams believe that the Vikings are looking for a Day 2 draft pick for Greenard.

Here’s a look at teams that would be smart to inquire with the Vikings on Greenard:

Washington Commanders:

New Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones spent the past four seasons as a Vikings assistant coach, and has familiarity with Greenard. The Commanders also need help across their defense, and Greenard could bolster their pass rush while bringing in leadership to that side of the ball if free agent Bobby Wagner doesn’t return.

San Francisco 49ers:

The 49ers have taken a youth-oriented approach to reshaping their defense, but after finishing last in sacks in 2025, San Francisco must explore any and all avenues to improving their pass rush alongside Nick Bosa.

Carolina Panthers:

The Panthers took steps forward in 2025 by winning the NFC South and returning to the postseason. One of the ways they could continue to get better is by adding to their pass rush, which tied for the 28th fewest sacks this past season.

Baltimore Ravens:

Like the Panthers, the Ravens finished the 2025 season with just 30 total sacks. The Ravens’ defense was among the biggest disappointments this past season, and upgrading their pass rush could help that unit take drastic steps forward in Year 1 under creative defensive play-caller Jesse Minter.

Cincinnati Bengals:

The Bengals will be in need of pass rush help since they are expected to let Trey Hendrickson walk in free agency. Greenard would be a more affordable option than Hendrickson and would also give the Bengals some proven experience along the front seven.

Dallas Cowboys:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said the team plans to spend more in free agency to help address their defensive woes, but turning to a trade could become a better option if they’re able to bring in a player such as Greenard. The Cowboys rank last in cap space, but will have to restructure some contracts anyway to spend in free agency.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Similarly to a number of teams on this list, the Buccaneers’ defense fell short of expectations in 2025 and one of the best ways for Tampa Bay to improve that unit is by bolstering its pass rush. Greenard has played under a creative defense with Brian Flores, and could join another complex scheme with Todd Bowles and the Bucs.

