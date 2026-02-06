J.J. McCarthy Catches Strays as Vikings Stars Point to Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl week has delivered a renewed round of player interviews, and most of it isn't good for Minnesota Vikings 22-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy. In fact, he's catching strays, whether intentional or not, from team leaders Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones.

"As of right now, J.J.'s my quarterback," Jefferson told Kay Adams.

As of right now? That's not exactly a glowing endorsement. Of course, Jefferson said some nice things about McCarthy, calling him a "really good quarterback," a "great leader," and "great motivator," but he also told Adams that McCarthy's play "wasn't the most spectacular" and "there are some things to work on."

He also used the phrase, "If that's going to be my quarterback."

"As of right now, JJ [McCarthy] is my quarterback. For me, it's to get him to where we need to go."



Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on his QB and holding teammates accountable@JJettas2 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/l9LBBswE4e — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

Jefferson also appeared on Fox Sports' First Things First, noting that it's hard to put up great numbers when he's not getting the requisite play from Minnesota quarterbacks. His response came when he was asked if he thinks he's the best wide receiver in the game.

“How I'm not? A lot of people base it off of the quarterback play," Jefferson said. "If I don’t have an elite quarterback that's throwing me the ball the entire year, then it’s a little bit difficult to be in those conversations. Having a young quarterback that's still learning the game and still learning his potential in this league, you kind of have those difficult seasons, which I had this past year."

Justin Jefferson on whether he’s still the best WR in the NFL, via @FTFonFS1:



“How I'm not? A lot of people base if off the QB play. ... If I don’t have an elite QB throwing me the ball the entire year, then it’s a little bit difficult to be in those conversations. Having a… https://t.co/l8VV4nazlA pic.twitter.com/zFXYwLrHB5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2026

Jones, the veteran running back whose time with the Vikings might be done, wasn't shy about saying the Vikings made a mistake by going with McCarthy over Sam Darnold, who signed with Seattle and will lead the Seahawks onto the field in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"I felt like we had everything we needed," Jones told Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on Night Cap. "Definitely, when you got a group of guys behind a quarterback, and he wants to stay somewhere, I think you try to make it work."

#Vikings RB Aaron Jones says the organization should’ve made it work to keep Sam Darnold last year:



“When you got a group of guys behind a QB, and he wants to stay, I think you should try to make it work.”



(via @NightcapShow_, h/t @vikingzfanpage) pic.twitter.com/19zswmNAS6 https://t.co/N9GYWuaxlQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

Jefferson agreed with that sentiment.

“You’re looking at Sam, he won us 14 games this previous season, like, why not bring him back?" Jefferson told NBC. "Then... you're looking at Daniel Jones, and seeing the things that he has done for New York, and has a freakishly—a great ability to throw that rock. He has a great spin on that ball, and he's mobile; he can move."

Justin Jefferson says the QB decisions for the #Vikings this past offseason were “very tough” to make:



“You’re looking at Sam, he won us 14 games this previous season, why not bring him back… then you obviously look at Daniel Jones, and seeing the things he has done in NY, he… pic.twitter.com/VsLnImeP7o — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) February 6, 2026

Jefferson added that it would be a "dream come true" to play with Aaron Rodgers, appearing to lament the missed opportunity last year. Jones agreed when he was asked where he'd like to see Rodgers in 2026.

"I like him in Minnesota," Jones told Sharpe and Ochocinco. "I mean, that's my dog. Just what he brings to a locker room. That leadership. It's a standard. If you ain't in your playbook, you ain't seeing the field. He's going to test you, and he's going to throw some signals out there; he's going to see if you really care about this. As a player, I love that, because I'm in my books, I'm making an effort."

#Vikings RB Aaron Jones gives his take on where he thinks Aaron Rodgers should play next season, if he decides to play a 22nd season in the NFL:



“I like him in Minnesota.”



(@NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/AdfuRHkF4G — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) February 6, 2026

More Vikings coverage