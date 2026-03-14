Kurt Warner Finds QB Height Concerns 'Humorous' After Vikings Sign Kyler Murray

New Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 last season with the Arizona Cardinals, which makes him one of the shortest signal-callers in the NFL. He has heard about height concerns throughout his entire career, and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner thinks it's humorous.

At just under 6-foot-2, Warner was nearly prototypical size for an NFL quarterback, but he weighed in on the height chatter on Friday afternoon via social media.

"I often find it humorous when ppl tell us how much “height” of a QB affects one’s ability to “see” the field!! Bc too often we are asking the WRONG questions on these types of things! Bottom line is, only the QB truly knows how much it affects them & just bc you have no problem physically seeing the defense, it has no bearing on if you can truly “see” (read) the defense!" he wrote on X.

I often find it humorous when ppl tell us how much “height” of a QB affects one’s ability to “see” the field!! Bc too often we are asking the WRONG questions on these types of things!



Bottom line is, only the QB truly knows how much it affects them & just bc you have no problem… — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) March 13, 2026

"There is also something to what height do you play at - maybe this would be a great NEW weight to MEASURE the height of a QB - some QBs play with more or less knee bend, so a 6’4 QB could play like a 6’2 guy or a 6’0 guy play like a 6’2 based on their stance in the pocket! I was barely over 6’1 1/2 & I rarely (I believe all QBs are shielded at times) had a vision problem when playing in the NFL & I felt I could “see” the defense as well as anyone who ever played!"

Warner mentions future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who was listed at 6-foot, and there have been many other short quarterbacks who have recently succeeded in the NFL. Russell Wilson is listed at 5-foot-11, and Bryce Young is 5-foot-11.

The end of Murray's run in Arizona wasn't dominant by any means, but he did have 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his last season as a full-time starter in 2024. He has been a starting quarterback for seven seasons, so his height should be near the bottom of concerns heading into his Vikings tenure.

What makes Murray different than Brees, Wilson or Young is his running ability. He has run for more than 3,000 yards in his career, and he's one of the most unique athletes to ever play the quarterback position. People will always find something to criticize, but as Warner points out, height shouldn't be near the top of the list for a player like Murray.