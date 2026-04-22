Vikings Pre-Draft Tracker: The Latest News and Rumors on April 22

We are just over 24 hours from the first round of the NFL Draft, and the buzz around the Minnesota Vikings remains all over the map. Will they draft defense? Take the best available player? Give quarterback Kyler Murray another weapon? Will it be one of the Oregon stars, safety DIllon Thieneman or tight end Kenyon Sadiq?

The rumors will be circulating until the very last seconds as the Vikings use the No. 18 pick to improve a roster that is desperate for an infusion of young, talented players who are on rookie contracts. That's why we're tracking the latest news and rumors in today's live blog.

Follow along for the latest, and check back throughout the day for new information.

Thieneman if the Vikings trade back?

Alec Lewis, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic, had an interesting note about Thieneman on Tuesday. While discussing his pros and cons, including his alleged "stiffness" in coverage, Lewis wrote: "Still, he’s a safe pick worth monitoring, especially if the Vikings were to trade back."

If they trade back? Mocks as recent as a handful of days ago were saying Thieneman could get drafted before Ohio State's Caleb Downs. Now there's a chance that he fits Minnesota if they trade back and can get him later than 18? Something is fishy here...

Todd McShay's mock draft

Peter Woods? The Clemson defensive tackle was considered a top-10 pick before he had a less productive 2025 season, and with multiple draft insiders saying the first round might not have any defensive tackles drafted, McShay has shifted gears, giving the Vikings Woods at No. 18.

"Woods has been catching a lot of buzz in conversations I’ve been having recently—full circle from earlier in the process—and the league seems to be coming back around on his traits despite a quieter 2025 season," McShay said. "The Vikings run a one-gap scheme under Brian Flores, and Woods fits well there. Plus, they released Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave."

Peter Schrager sticks with Thieneman

"The whole industry has been putting Thieneman with Minnesota at No. 18 for weeks. It makes sense. The Vikings need an impact safety, and Thieneman has the speed and instincts to thrive in coordinator Brian Flores' defense," Schrager wrote in his April 22 mock.

Schrager, like so many others in recent days, added that he thinks "Minnesota could consider Sadiq here if he's still available."