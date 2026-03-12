Kyler Murray Expected to Sign With Vikings Thursday, Insiders Say

Kyler Murray is likely going to agree to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings at some point Thursday, according to NFL insiders.

"He spent the last 12 hours or so talking to different teams, talking to different decision-makers, getting ahead of the 2027 free agency process. He's never been a free agent before. It seemed like he wanted to talk to teams and kind of begin all that," Ian Rapoport said Thursday morning.

"He's going to be in the building for the Minnesota Vikings today. There's a chance, a good chance, that a deal comes together very quickly, and we may see Kyler Murray be the next quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. Add to that quarterback room to compete with J.J. McCarthy."

Murray has reportedly conducted meetings with other teams via Zoom, though, as Rapoport suggests, he's only doing that to get the lay of the land before getting a chance at a long-term, big-money contract in free agency next offseason.

Adam Schefter echoed Rapoport's reporting.

"He is expected to sign a one-year deal. We presume it to be with Minnesota. It will be a one-year deal so that he'll be a free agent after this season, and then he can talk to some of these teams now. Get to know them a little bit, lay some groundwork for after this year," Schefter said.

"And again, if and when he does sign with Minnesota, as we would think, then at that point in time, he'll hope to have a good year, play well, hit the free agent market and put himself in the type of position that Sam Darnold was when he left Minnesota to go to Seattle to lead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. That's what you're looking at here with Kyler Murray. I would imagine they'll go through that visit today, and I would imagine we'll hear about a Kyler Murray deal later today."

Murray setting the stage for a pick of the litter next offseason as a free agent will only be useful if he doesn't sign a long-term deal with Minnesota before next year's legal tampering period opens.

Unless they're hellbent on J.J. McCarthy being the franchise quarterback in 2027 and beyond, the Vikings would undoubtedly do everything in their power to sign Murray to an extension if he plays well in 2026. Murray may want to explore free agency no matter what happens, but the last thing the Vikings want is to lose a star quarterback in free agency and watch him win the Super Bowl like Darnold just did.

This party is just getting started, and there will be much to dissect if Murray signs with the Vikings later Thursday.