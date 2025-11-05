Lions cornerback gave first career INT ball to Khyree Jackson's brother
Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold honored his former college teammate with a classy move after Sunday's game against the Vikings. Arnold, who played with Khyree Jackson at Alabama, gave his first career interception ball to the teenage brother of the late Vikings corner.
Late in the first half at Ford Field, J.J. McCarthy threw a ball slightly behind his target, Jalen Nailor, on a crossing route. Arnold was trailing the play and managed to get both hands on the ball for an interception. It was a close, perhaps borderline ruling that was upheld upon review.
Arnold, a 2024 first-round pick who was playing in his 22nd career regular season game, said he had a dream the night before that he was going to get his first NFL interception.
"This is crazy. The day before, or that night, I had a dream," he said on the St. Brown Podcast. "And I've never had this dream. I don't even dream. I had a dream that I caught a pick."
Arnold said he talked to his granddad on the morning of the game and told him about it.
"I said man, pops, I wasn't even gon' tell nobody this, but I had a dream I caught a pick. I told him, if I catch a pick this game, as bad as I want to keep the game ball, I'ma give it to Khyree little brother. That's what I'ma do. My pops say 'Man, you know what? Since you just took yourself out of it, watch, you gon' catch a pick today. You gon' catch one."
Arnold relayed the same story on his own podcast, which he hosts with another former Alabama CB, Patrick Surtain II.
"My grandma said, when you catch your first pick, you gotta give me the game ball," Arnold said. "I was wrestling with God about it, but (I decided) if God allow me to catch a pick, I'ma send the game ball to Khyree little brother, Kolston.
"Sometimes God just allows you to go out there, and it's bigger than you."
Arnold and Jackson were teammates at Alabama for two seasons from 2021-22. Jackson transferred to Oregon for his final season in 2023, but both were selected in the 2024 draft. Tragically, just a few months after the Vikings took Jackson in the fourth round, he lost his life in a car crash. The Vikings have since honored Jackson in a variety of ways and have hosted his family at multiple events.
Arnold honored his former teammate earlier this year by switching his jersey number from 0 to the No. 6 that Jackson wore for the Crimson Tide.