Nailor's Price Tag, Addison's Future, and the Vikings' WR Options

After making $1.1 million in 2025, the price for the Minnesota Vikings to keep wide receiver Jalen Nailor might be pretty steep. In fact, he might be due for a 990% raise based on a contract projection that was revealed Wednesday.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic projects Nailor to be in line for a base contract of three years and $36 million. He'll be an unrestricted free agent when the 2026 NFL league year begins March 13, and there are certainly going to be suitors looking for a young wide receiver who quietly burst onto the scene despite an undesirable situation with the Vikings this past season.

Nailor's stat line doesn't blow anyone away: 29 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns. But context is key, and Naiilor is a clear example of a player with tremendous upside stuck behind two elite wide receivers and bad quarterbacking.

Nailor was the No. 3 wide receiver, coming in behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the Vikings' depth chart. In terms of snap counts and targets, he was essentially the fourth option in the passing game, with tight end T.J. Hockenson also getting more looks from Minnesota's trio of quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer.

Player Snaps Targets Receptions Jefferson 941 140 840 Addison 714 74 42 Hockenson 691 64 51 Nailor 653 49 29

The Vikings' three quarterbacks attempted 483 passes, with Nailor receiving only 10% of the targets.

The reason Popper thinks Nailor is going to get paid is because of what he showed on tape, saying the film "shows a player who is ready to take a big jump in the right environment."

"Nailor has the spatial awareness to weave through zones and find soft spots. He was predominantly a slot player in Minnesota but has inside-outside flexibility. He flashes late hands to prevent defensive backs from turning and locating the ball. Nailor is not a burner, but he can push vertically out of the slot on fades, wheels and corners. He is compact ball carrier who is capable after the catch, and he is also a quality run blocker for his size," Popper wrote.

"He is not a household name right now, but he could be in the future," he added.

Nailor as a household name? That's a big opinion, but one that could verify for the team that signs him before or after he turns 27 years old on March 2.

What about Addison? Interesting free agent targets?

With Jefferson already carrying a $38.9 million cap hit in 2026, the Vikings have to be measured about how they spend money in free agency. Do they want to dole out big chunks of cash for wide receivers when they have more pressing needs at center, cornerback, and safety?

Addison is also due for an extension within the next two years, so Minnesota has a big decision coming with him. Do they trade him this offseason? Do they sign him to an extension when his value might be a bit lower after a rough 2025 season and his third arrest within three years?

Either way, a decision on Addison is likely coming because the Vikings have until May 1 to decide on his fifth-year option, which is projectd to guarantee him roughly $17.9 million in 2027.

The Vikings could trade Addison and sign Nailor to be the No. 2 receiver in 2026-27. It's a significant risk because Nailor developing into a household name isn't a sure thing, whereas Addison has game-changing skills and has put up big numbers when the quarterbacking is up to par in Minnesota.

Perhaps another option is to trade Addison and sign two wide receivers, including Nailor, in free agency. Two intriguing options are Rashid Shaheed and Marquise Brown.

Shaheed is projected to receive a three-year, $39 million deal. He's a burner with return skills who could give Minnesota a big boost in multiple departments. The cost of Nailor and Shaheed combined might be equal to or less (from an annual perspective) than what a contract extension for Addison will cost.

Marquise Brown is another interesting option. The 29-year-old is projected to be cheap, with Popper estimating a one-year, $6 million deal for a guy who would be a terrific third wide receiver after totaling 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns with Kansas City in 2025.

The Vikings have options, but none of them will be clear to the public until they make decisions on Nailor and Addison.