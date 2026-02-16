Tyreek Hill Now Free to Sign With Childhood Favorite Vikings

If there's a duo that might have the ability to be more dangerous than Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were with the Chiefs for six seasons, it might be Hill playing alongside Justin Jefferson in Minnesota.

It would also help if Minnesota had a quarterback on the level of Patrick Mahomes, but that's beside the point. The point of this story is to note that it's not crazy to think Hill might be interested in playing for the Vikings now that he's been released by the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, Hill now finds himself in the position that he verbalized as a dream scenario back in 2022.

“If I had it my way, though, if I had to choose any team I wanted to play for, growing up as a kid, I was a Minnesota Vikings fan. Love the Vikes, man," Hill said while livestreaming in November 2022.

As a free agent, Hill has the power to sign with any team that will have him. And because he was released, he can sign right now, rather than waiting until March 13, when the 2026 league year begins. However, the Vikings and other teams might be waiting to see how Hill's health progresses following the injury that ended his season in Week 4 of the 2025-26 season.

On Sept. 29, Hill suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL in a Monday night game against the Jets.

Hill underwent surgery the next day, with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hill "will play next season," with a "realistic goal" being ready for the start of the season.

"I'm feeling good," Hill told PEOPLE on Feb. 6. "I mean, I'm walking with no brace on right now. I'm in my second week of walking with no brace, so I'm proud of that. So I'm feeling good."

Hill will be 32 years old and in his 11th NFL season in 2026, and the injury questions could put him in a situation where he signs a one-year, prove-it contract before getting a chance to sign a long-term deal after the 2026-27 season. The five-time All-Pro has 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns in his career.

If he were to sign with Minnesota, the Vikings could hypothetically use wide receiver Jordan Addison as trade bait for draft capital or talent at another position of need. Addison is entering his fourth season and will be due a significant contract extension in the near future. Trading him this offseason would also allow the Vikings to re-sign wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Addison had 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns this season, while Nailor totaled 29 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns. Nailor has also avoided off-the-field issues, whereas Addison has been arrested three times in three years since being drafted first overall by Minnesota.

That said, Hill's estranged wife filed for divorce in April 2025 while alleging eight incidents of domestic violence involving Hill, according to TMZ.

If the Vikings and Hill have interest in one another, perhaps a deal could get done. Minnesota would become even more appealing for outside quarterbacks as the Vikings look to bring in competition for J.J. McCarthy. And, who knows, maybe another guy who loved the Vikings as a kid, quarterback Kyler Murray, might become available.

