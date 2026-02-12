Top Vikings Insider Won’t Rule Out Aaron Rodgers in 2026

Who says Aaron Rodgers rumors connecting him to the Minnesota Vikings aren't going to run rampant again this offseason? Well, nobody. That's why we're writing another story about the possibility of the 42-year-old wearing purple and gold next season.

“I mean, there's there’s still some people in the building, I think, who are fans [of Rodgers]," said ESPN's Kevin Seifert during a conversation on Wednesday with KFAN's Dan Barreiro.

Even if the Vikings want to revisit the Rodgers idea, it might not matter if what Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week is true.

“I have heard, right when the [Mike] McCarthy thing was announced, or before it was announced, I’d already heard that Aaron Rodgers had told Mike, ‘If you want me to come back for a year, I’ll come back and join you,’” Bradshaw said on 103.5 The Buzz.

Seifer isn't totally convinced that Rodgers is a lock to play a second season with the Steelers.

“People have said, ‘Well, if Rodgers is going to play next year, it’ll be with the Steelers because of Mike McCarthy.’ And I do think that they have managed to patch up whatever was plaguing them at the end of their time together in Green Bay. But I don’t know if that’s a lock," Seifert said.

"I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers wants to play at all. I don’t know if he knows if he wants to play it all. But I think there’s probably some people [with the Vikings] who still feel like they’d be better off doing that. So I wouldn’t rule that one out.”

What if last year's decision to pass on Rodgers was now-former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's call? NFL insider Dianna Russini recently said on her podcast that she knows head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't have the final say on roster decisions. She didn't expand on that thought, but with how hard Russini championed Rodgers to Minnesota last summer, it's hard not to connect some dots.

If it is true, perhaps O'Connell will reach out to Rodgers and see if he's interested in signing with the Vikings to play in 2026-27 with Justin Jefferson and a Minnesota passing attack that has been incredible when in the hands of a veteran quarterback.

Rodgers threw for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.7% of his passes this season with Pittsburgh. He did that with a receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. That's not bad, but it's certainly not Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Until Rodgers makes his 2026-27 decision, this is a storyline we'll likely have to monitor.

