Near worst-case Sunday leaves Vikings in deep trouble
Sunday couldn't have gone much worse for the Vikings. Almost everything that Minnesota didn't want to see happen happened.
Minnesota's hopes in the NFC North and the wild-card race took major hits as Chicago and Green Bay won, while San Francisco and Carolina also won. The only break the Vikings caught was the Lions losing in Philadelphia on Sunday night.
In a perfect world, this would've happened:
- Vikings beat the Bears
- Packers lose to the Giants
- 49ers lose to the Cardinals
- Panthers lose to the Falcons
- Lions lose to the Eagles
Instead, Green Bay rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Giants, the Panthers took down the Falcons (thanks for nothing, Kirk Cousins) in overtime, and the 49ers routed the Cardinals.
Even with Detroit's loss, the Vikings are three games behind the Bears and Packers in the loss column. Entering Week 12, the NFC North looks like this:
- Bears: 7-3 (1-2 in the division)
- Packers: 6-3-1 (1-0)
- Lions: 6-4 (0-2)
- Vikings: 4-6 (2-1)
With seven games to go, Minnesota's odds to win the NFC North are less than 1%, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator. They have just a 2% chance to make the playoffs, and that's thanks to a small window in the wild-card race. But again, the wins by the 49ers and Panthers were a gut-punch to the Vikings.
Seattle currently owns the top wild-card spot (the No. 5 seed) with a 7-3 record. Green Bay has the second wild card, and the 49ers (7-4) have the third wild card. The Lions and Panthers (6-5) are just out of the playoff picture in eighth and ninth place, respectively.
The Vikings are in 10th place, a full three wins and two losses behind the 49ers. The Vikings will drop to 11th if Dallas (3-5-1) beats the Raiders on Monday night.
Are the Vikings dead? Not completely, but they absolutely cannot lose to the Packers at Lambeau Field this week. They'll also be scoreboard watching the Bears, Lions, 49ers, Panthers, and Cowboys.
Big games this week:
- Bears vs. Steelers, 12 p.m. Sunday
- Lions vs. Giants, 12 p.m. Sunday
- Cowboys vs. Eagles, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
- 49ers vs. Panthers, 7:15 p.m. Monday
Ideally, the Steelers aren't dealing with a left wrist injury to Aaron Rodgers that is severe enough to prevent him from playing at Soldier Field this week. If he doesn't play, it's basically a gift from the football gods to Chicago. But if the Vikings beat the Packers and the Bears lose to the Steelers (we fully expect the Lions to crush the Giants), then the Vikings would be 5-6, just behind Green Bay (6-4-1), and only two games behind Detroit (7-4) and Chicago (7-4).
Wishful thinking? Probably.