Oregon Safety Makes Sense as a Replacement for Harrison Smith in Minnesota

A new draft target has emerged in a new mock unveiled by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

While the secondary has been a popular area of need for the Vikings in mocks, and in particular safety with the likely retirement of Harrison Smith, Jeremiah's selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is a new name for the Vikings at No. 18.

Thieneman spent just one season at Oregon after two seasons at Purdue. He was a three-year starter in college, totaling 306 career tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, along with eight interceptions and two sacks. Thieneman burst onto the scene during his freshman season, when he grabbed six interceptions for the Boilermakers.

Jeremiah called Thieneman's 2025 Oregon tape "impressive," while adding that his "range and playmaking skills" are evident back to his two seasons at Purdue. Jeremiah thinks Thieneman would be "an excellent replacement for Harrison Smith."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Thieneman to Giants safety Jevon Holland, who was initially drafted by the Dolphins during Brian Flores' time in Miami. In his scouting report of Thieneman, Zierlein says he has "NFL size, speed and alignment versatility," calling him an extension of his defensive coordinator. In particular, Zierlein highlighted Theineman's ability to align and adjust the "secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts."

Sound familiar?

During his 14-year NFL career, Smith showed his versatility and football IQ, regularly pestering opposing quarterbacks with his ability to line up all over the field. Without Smith, the Vikings' safety room features Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and Tavierre Thomas. Only Metellus has been a regular starter.

"He’s not a big thumper near the line, but he rushes into the action with a relentless pursuit that should allow him to keep stacking high scores in the tackle columns," Zierlein wrote about Thieneman

Thieneman's 91.1 PFF coverage grade and 91.0 defensive grade in 2025 were second in the nation among all safeties, only behind Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who is also a popular pick for the Vikings in mock drafts.

The Oregon safety has largely been seen as a Day 2 pick, but has been trending upwards in recent weeks. ESPN's Matt Miller said on Tuesday that he has Thieneman in his top 25 and could see him being among several safeties taken in the first round of April's draft.

Despite his noted lack of tackling power, Thieneman's versatility and football IQ, on paper at least, read as an ideal replacement for Smith in Flores' defense.

More Vikings coverage