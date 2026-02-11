Vikings Land Ultra-Athletic Corner at 18 in Yates' New Mock Draft

The Vikings' pick at No. 18 in a new mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates is a cornerback, which isn't a surprise. Corner is pretty easily the most common choice for Minnesota in early mocks.

What's noteworthy is the specific player Yates has them selecting. It isn't LSU's Mansoor Delane, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, or Clemson's Avieon Terrell, who are the three names you tend to see connected to the Vikings. It isn't even Tennessee's Colton Hood, who often rounds out the top four in rankings of this year's CB class.

The player Yates has the Vikings taking at 18 — over Terrell and Hood — is South Carolina's Brandon Cisse, who spent one year with the Gamecocks after beginning his career with two seasons at North Carolina State. Cisse is interesting because while his statistics don't exactly jump off the page, he's an outstanding athlete who is expected to test quite well at the NFL scouting combine this month.

In 12 games this season, Cisse recorded five passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble, and 1.5 tackles for loss. His 75.2 PFF grade was good but hardly elite. In his three-year college career, he only picked off two passes.

The case for Cisse as a first-round pick is all about athleticism and upside. He has elite speed, which should translate to an eye-popping 40 time in Indianapolis. He can run with anybody in man coverage, and his burst allows him to drive on the ball when playing with his eyes on the quarterback. He also earned one of the 10 best PFF run defense grades in the country among cornerbacks in 2025.

Tremendous run fit by South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse (#15) working off the motion. The former NC State transfer has a ton of experience as a nickel as well. Versatile defender. pic.twitter.com/JcDr7nW8fq — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 10, 2026

With that said, Cisse is a somewhat raw prospect — he turns 21 in July — who will need some refinement in the NFL. Scouts and evaluators have questions about his press technique, route recognition, and overall instincts. Those concerns tie into the lack of ball production on his stat sheet. As Dane Brugler of The Athletic put it, "there are holes in his game that create some doubt about his pro transition."

Even with Cisse's upside, the floor might make him a questionable pick for the Vikings at No. 18. They may want someone more ready to contribute right away. Cisse is 31st in Daniel Jeremiah's overall rankings, 32nd on PFF's big board, and 41st in Brugler's rankings. 18 could be a bit too high for him.

Then again, Cisse's rare athleticism gives him as high of a ceiling as any corner in the class. He's a tough competitor who could be a star if he lands with the right coaching staff at the next level. Perhaps Brian Flores and new Vikings DBs coach Gerald Alexander will fall in love with the traits.

