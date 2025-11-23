Packers defense mocks Skol chant after intercepting J.J. McCarthy ... again
As if Sunday wasn't painful enough for Vikings fans, the Packers really had to rub it in.
After picking off J.J. McCarthy for the second time in the same quarter, the Packers defense rushed to their own end zone, where they put on a special celebration to the Lambeau faithful.
The celebration? The Vikings' patented Skol! chant.
Usually when an opposing team mocks the Skol chant, starting so famously with Sean Payton and the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018, it ends up blowing up in their face.
But there was little chance of that on Sunday, with Green Bay dominant from the get-go over the Vikings, whose offense resembled a pee-wee team, accumulating just 145 total yards.
There was precious little for the Vikings to celebrate in Green Bay outside of two 50+ yard field goals from ace kicker Will Reichard, with fate proving cruel that the moment the Vikings get a competent kicker, the rest of the team implodes.
Further humiliation potentially awaits next Sunday when the Vikings travel to Seattle to take on the 8-3 Seahawks, led by former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Sunday's loss made elimination from the playoffs all but certain. The rest of the season will be a test of whether J.J. McCarthy has what it takes to be the Vikings signal-caller next season and beyond.