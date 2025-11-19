Inside The Vikings

The possibility exists of the Vikings playing a game in Paris in 2026

The Saints appear set to play a game in France as soon as next year, which would make the Vikings a candidate to be involved.

Will Ragatz

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) carries the ball in the third quarter as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Vikings have played three international games over the past two seasons. This year alone, they played games in both Dublin and London. Could Paris be next?

The New Orleans Saints are expected to play in the NFL's first-ever game in France as soon as the 2026 season, their team president said this week. The deal is in the works, with an announcement potentially coming within the next few weeks. The Saints hold marketing rights in France under the NFL's Global Markets Program.

The game, whenever it happens, will be held just north of Paris at the Stade de France, which is the largest stadium in the county.

The Vikings are set to play the Saints on the road next season. Assuming the Saints end up as the host of the Paris game and that it happens in 2026, that would make the Vikings one of six logical candidates to be the visiting team. It wouldn't be one of New Orleans' three divisional home games, so that leaves the Vikings, Packers, Browns, Steelers, and two not-yet-determined teams as the options.

To be clear, Minnesota's theoretical involvement is far from likely at this point. The game happening in 2026 isn't a sure thing yet, and even if it was, the Vikings might only have a 1/6 chance of participating. But it's at least a possibility, especially since we know the Vikings, as an organization, have shown a real willingness to the NFL to be involved in international games.

Only the Jaguars (14) and Dolphins (7) have played in more games outside of the United States than the Vikings' six. Minnesota has gone 5-1 in those games, including a 5-0 record in London.

That includes the Vikings' most recent "road" game against the Saints, which took place in London in the 2022 season. If the Vikings do end up playing in Paris in 2026, Louisiana native Justin Jefferson certainly wouldn't be thrilled. He was bummed to not get to play in in New Orleans a few years ago.

The last time the Vikings played in New Orleans was on Christmas Day in 2020, when Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns in a mostly-empty stadium due to COVID restrictions. Jefferson has never gotten to play in front of a real crowd in his home state since entering the NFL.

This is one to file away in the back of your mind for now. If the Vikings do end up playing in Paris next year, we won't find out for sure until sometime next spring.

