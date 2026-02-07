Russini Weighs in on Burrow, Jones, Cousins as Vikings QB Options

Rumors and speculations around the Vikings' quarterback situation are going to dominate Minnesota's offseason until we find out who they bring in as competition for J.J. McCarthy (if not his outright replacement). The latest insider to weigh in is The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who included some Vikings QB thoughts in her latest "What I'm hearing" article on Saturday.

The first thing she noted is that Vikings fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up for a trade involving Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

"Despite the hopes and dreams of Minnesota Vikings fans, the Cincinnati Bengals have no intention of trading Joe Burrow — to Minnesota or anywhere else," Russini wrote.

It was always going to be an extreme longshot that the Vikings would have a chance at a Burrow or Lamar Jackson or Justin Herbert. Star quarterbacks are rare, so teams are typically interested in trade him. Nonetheless, the Vikings still have to at least make those calls and leave no stone unturned.

Joe Burrow | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Minnesota may not be able to land Burrow, but the Vikings will be looking to bring on a veteran quarterback after a disappointing 2025 season at the position," she said, essentially restating what Kevin O'Connell already made clear a month ago.

A popular name viewed as a more realistic Vikings option is 49ers QB Mac Jones, who is clearly a starter-level talent but remains stuck behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco. The 49ers clearly value Jones, so the price would be high.

"For teams looking to swing a deal for 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, I’m told San Francisco is not looking to part with the 2021 first-rounder," Russini wrote. "Things and offers can change, but the 49ers' preference is to keep their Brock Purdy-Jones tandem intact for 2026. Jones' 5-3 record as a starter amid the team’s major injury struggles helped keep San Francisco afloat, and Kyle Shanahan loves what he has in the 27-year-old."

Another name that has come up quite a bit? Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' starter from 2018 until his Achilles injury in 2023. Cousins may end up being released by the Falcons, and he seems at least somewhat intrigued by the possibility of returning to Minnesota.

"I’m watching to see if the Falcons find any parties interested in their backup," Russini wrote. "Speaking of those Vikings, one league source speculated that Cousins could be an option there, given his history with Kevin O’Connell and Minnesota's desire to bring in competition for young J.J. McCarthy."

