The Greatest First-Round Picks in Vikings' History

The Vikings' recent draft history has been a bit hit-or-miss in the first round. However, throughout their entire history, Minnesota has regularly been able to find game-changing talent in the first round of the draft.

Minnesota has made 68 first-round selections in franchise history, including twice taking three players in the opening round in a single draft. Five of those picks have made their way to Canton, with several more surely on their way over the next couple of years.

Below we've compiled a list of some of the most impactful first rounders in Vikings history. It's not a definitive list and it's not ranked, and we've listed them in order of when they were drafted, from most recent to the farthest in the past.

Adrian Peterson - 2007 (7th overall)

Adrian Peterson was one of the best backs of his generation, and perhaps the entire 2000s so far. He led the league in rushing three times (2008, 2012, 2015), including breaking 2,000 yards during his MVP season in 2012. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice (2009, 2015). Peterson mixed a physical running style with an ability to make defenders miss with his incredible jump cut.

The seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft finished his 10-year Vikings career as the organization's all-time leader in rushing yards (11,747), rushing touchdowns (97), and rushing yards per game (95.5). He earned numerous awards throughout his 15-year NFL career, including Rookie of the Year (2007), MVP (2012), and Offensive Player of the Year (2012). Peterson was named AP First Team All-Pro four times, AP Second Team All-Pro three times, while also making the Pro Bowl team seven times.

Sep 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for a short gain against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Vikings won 25-16. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Randy Moss - 1998 (21st overall)

Randy Moss is still among the biggest fan favorites in franchise history. The Hall of Fame receiver burst onto the scene immediately as a vital piece in the 'Three Deep' receiver group that helped the 1998 Vikings to a 15-1 record. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns during his rookie season with 17, a feat he accomplished two more times (2000, 2003) as a Viking and five times overall.

Moss finished his Vikings career with 9,316 receiving yards, which ranks second all-time in franchise history, only behind Cris Carter (12,383). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jan. 9, 2005; Green Bay, WI USA; The Minnesota Vikings (84) Randy Moss catches a 7-yard Daunte Culpepper (not pictured) pass as Green Bay defensive back Al Harris defends in the first quarter of the 2004 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2004 Matt Cashore | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Ron Yary - 1968 (1st overall)

Widely considered one of the greatest tackles in league history, the Vikings selected Yary with the first overall pick in the 1968 draft. He would go on to anchor offensive lines that went to four Super Bowls in eight years. Minnesota had a top-10 offense in five of Yary's 14 seasons.

Yary earned seven Pro Bowl nods and was named an AP First Team All-Pro in six consecutive seasons (1971-1976). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jan 9, 1977; Pasadena, CA; USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders defensive end John Matuszak (72) fights off a block from Minnesota Vikings tackle Ron Yary (73) during Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Alan Page - 1967 (15th overall)

The year before the Vikings landed Yary with the first overall pick, they took another future Hall of Famer in Page. Famously, Page was one part of the Vikings' feared Purple People Eaters defensive line that terrorized offenses in the late '60s and throughout the '70s. He finished his career with 148.5 sacks, with 108.5 of those coming as a Viking, which is fourth-most in franchise history.

Page is one of just two defensive players to ever win the NFL MVP, earning the award in 1971. He earned nine Pro Bowl nods, was named AP First Team All-Pro five times, Second Team All-Pro three times, and named the 1971 Defensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.

Nov 17, 1974; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page (88) in action against the Green Bay Packers at Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Carl Eller - 1964 (6th overall)

Three years before Page was taken in the first round, Minnesota grabbed his long-time defensive line teammate with the sixth overall pick in the 1964 draft. Eller's 130.5 sacks as a Viking are the most in franchise history. Playing from 1964 to 1979, Eller was part of Vikings defenses that finished in the top five in the league seven times.

Eller was a five-time AP First Team All-Pro selection, earning a Second Team honor just once, while being named to the Pro Bowl six times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Carl Eller (81) walks off the field against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 23-7. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Honorable mentions (descending draft year)

2020 - Justin Jefferson (22nd overall)

2014 - Anthony Barr (9th overall)

2013 - Xavier Rhodes (25th overall)

2012 - Harrison Smith (29th overall)

2009 - Percy Harvin (22nd overall)

2006 - Chad Greenway (17th overall)

2003 - Kevin Williams (9th overall)

2002 - Bryant McKinnie (7th overall)

1999 - Daunte Culpepper (11th overall)

1995 - Korey Stringer (24th overall)

1994 - Todd Steussie (19th overall)

1993 - Robert Smith (21st overall)

1988 - Randall McDaniel (19th overall)

1985 - Chris Doleman (4th overall)

1984 - Keith Millard (13th overall)

1983 - Joey Browner (19th overall)

1977 - Tommy Krammer (27th overall)

1973 - Chuck Foreman (12th overall)

1972 - Jeff Siemon (10th overall)