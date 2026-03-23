The Vikings Could Eventually Have 9 Trade Suitors for J.J. McCarthy

The most embarrassing outcome for the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback drama would be seeing J.J. McCarthy blossom into a franchise quarterback with a different team. That's why trading him while he's only 23 years old with 10 NFL starts under his belt makes very little sense if the Vikings still believe he can be the quarterback of the future.

But herein lies the problem: Minnesota signed Kyler Murray, and SI's Albert Breer reports that head coach Kevin O'Connell told Murray that he can see him as a "potential longer-range answer" at quarterback. If Murray plays well in 2026 and signs a contract extension, there's no question that it'll be time for Minnesota to trade McCarthy.

Trading him now doesn't make sense because there's no guarantee that Murray signs an extension. Remember, Murray's one-year contract with the Vikings reportedly includes language that prevents the Vikings from using the franchise tag on him, so he has control of his future, whether that's with Minnesota or signing with another team as a free agent a year from now.

Alas, there's a non-zero chance that McCarthy is traded before next season. If so, there are only three teams that initially make sense as potential trade partners.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals

The Raiders aren't on the list because they're almost surely taking Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Browns can probably be crossed off the list because, according to Todd McShay, they're pushing the QB decision to 2027 while seeing what Sheduer Sanders and perhaps Deshaun Watson can give them in 2026.

That really leaves only the Steelers and Cardinals. Pittsburgh is waiting on Aaron Rodgers' decision, and they also are believed to like what they have in 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard. Arizona is currently rolling with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Unless they draft Alabama's Ty Simpson or North Dakota State's Cole Payton in the second round, they appear on track to attack the QB decision in the loaded 2027 draft.

All in all, trading McCarthy doesn't make sense this offseason, and that works out great for the Vikings because there could be a lot more teams searching for a new quarterback next offseason. As it stands now, as many as nine teams might have interest in "Nine."

Jets : Geno Smith isn't their long-term answer

: Geno Smith isn't their long-term answer Steelers : Rodgers can't play forever, and Howard isn't a sure thing

: Rodgers can't play forever, and Howard isn't a sure thing Browns : Shedeur and Watson clearly aren't their long-term solution

: Shedeur and Watson clearly aren't their long-term solution Texans : C.J. Stroud could be seeking a long-term extension

: C.J. Stroud could be seeking a long-term extension Giants : Jaxson Dart has to prove he's the guy this season

: Jaxson Dart has to prove he's the guy this season Bucs : Baker Mayfield is a free agent in 2027

: Baker Mayfield is a free agent in 2027 Saints : It's a prove-it season in 2026 for Tyler Shough

: It's a prove-it season in 2026 for Tyler Shough Rams : 2026 could be Matthew Stafford's final season

: 2026 could be Matthew Stafford's final season Cardinals: The draft seems like their most likely path, but they'll be QB hunting for sure

Mayfield will be a free agent barring a contract extension with Tampa, and Stroud, whose fifth-year option will reportedly be picked up by the Texans, will be entering the final year of his deal. Will Houston extend him or wind up looking to trade him?

The draft is also supposedly loaded, meaning the market for McCarthy could be reduced further as teams focus on prospects like Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, Brendan Sorsby, LaNorris Sellers, Trinidad Chambliss, Jayden Maiava, and CJ Carr.

Either way, there will almost certainly be more teams in the market for a quarterback next year than there are right now. McCarthy's value by that point is a giant mystery, but if the Vikings have settled on Murray by then, and McCarthy is still viewed as a 24-year-old prospect with a versatile skill set, the return for McCarthy could be higher than anything the Vikings could get right now.