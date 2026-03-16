Of every amazing detail provided in Albert Breer's story of how Kyler Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the most interesting of them all is his report about head coach Kevin O'Connell informing Murray that he was the only non-Band-Aid option they felt there was in the quarterback market.

Breer wrote:

"And while Murray still has to win the job from McCarthy, what O’Connell said to Murray did stick with him—that he was the one guy on the market that they could see as a potential longer-range answer, rather than a one-year Band-Aid. The idea of growing with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw and O’Connell and his staff was already wildly attractive to begin with. The chance to, perhaps, put down roots only made it more so." Albert Breer

From that report, we can glean, admittedly with some skepticism, that Minnesota wasn't targeting Malik Willis or Mac Jones. Willis wound up signing with the Miami Dolphins, while Jones remains the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco.

The Vikings may have felt there were too many unknowns to target Willis, whose price tag — he signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Dolphins — also made him a less desirable option because the Vikings have very little wiggle room with the salary cap. Murray costs them only $1.3 million because the Cardinals are paying him roughly $36 million after releasing him.

O'Connell's alleged comment could also be viewed as an admission that the Vikings value their draft picks too much to justify trading them to the 49ers for Jones. San Francisco is reportedly asking for the moon to part with the former first-round pick who went 5-3 in eight games as a starter last season. The Vikings have whiffed on a lot of draft picks over the last four years, meaning they need to hit this year and next year to infuse the roster with young, talented players on rookie contracts.

The other QBs who were, or still are, available included veterans Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco, and Jimmy Garoppolo. All of them clearly fit the description of one-year Band-Aids.

Breer's report is also bad news for J.J. McCarthy, whose future with the Vikings is very much in doubt with Murray in town. In fact, if Murray plays well, the only realistic way McCarthy has a long-term future in Minnesota is if Murray leaves as a free agent next offseason, or if he's just cool with being Murray's backup in the event that Murray signs a contract extension.

And, if O'Connell really did tell Murray that he views him as a long-term option, it might indicate that O'Connell is less certain now than ever before about McCarthy's ability to develop into a franchise quarterback. Why would the Vikings be searching for a longer-term option if they truly believed McCarthy just needed another year of seasoning?

All of this adds up to McCarthy being on the outside looking in while Murray replaces him as the starting 2026, and perhaps for many years to come.