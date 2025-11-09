Vikings' Aaron Jones gets emotional surprise at Salute to Service game
Vikings running back Aaron Jones got quite the fun surprise before Sunday's game against the Ravens, which is Minnesota's annual Salute to Service game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jones ran out of the tunnel, carrying an American flag, to be introduced as a starter before kickoff. After running past his teammates, he was greeted by his mother, Vurgess, and lifted her in the air in a bear hug. Vurgess Jones served 27 years in the U.S. Army, retiring in 2016 as a sergeant major.
Aaron Jones, whose father also served 29 years in the army, is the Vikings' Salute to Service nominee. All 32 NFL teams have one.
The military is a huge part of Jones' family. His brother Xavier currently serves in the U.S. Air Force. Jones and his brother started the "A&A All the Way Foundation," which honors current and former U.S. military personnel.
More from the NFL on Jones:
"Aaron's dedication to the military community connects families and young people navigating the challenges of deployment, relocation, and transition by providing resources and care. Aaron hosts annual galas to raise money for military families and in August, Aaron hosted a back-to-school event focused on equipping students from military families with classroom supplies and encouragement they need to thrive.
Aaron spent time this spring on an NFL-USO Tour, where he visited U.S. service members stationed at military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and United Arab Emirates. Included on the tour were visits to Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan, the latter of which held special significance for Aaron, as his mother had previously been stationed there."
Once the game began, Jones and his family got to celebrate again. After a 62-yard pass from J.J. McCarthy to Jalen Nailor, Jones — who spent time on injured reserve earlier this year — scored his first rushing touchdown of the season.