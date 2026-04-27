Vikings Post-Draft Depth Chart: Strengths, Weaknesses, Position Battles
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The Vikings' roster received a major infusion of youth, depth, and talent over the course of the weekend. Minnesota drafted nine players over seven rounds and then signed 19 undrafted free agents. From first-round pick Caleb Banks to the undrafted players you've never heard of, all of the Vikings' 28 rookie additions will have an opportunity to impress and win a job over the course of this offseason (though the odds are obviously much longer for the UDFAs).
By my count, the Vikings' roster now has 87 players. That leaves four open spots on the 90-man roster, assuming Australian punter Brett Thorson gets the bonus international player pathway spot.
Let's take a crack at projecting Minnesota's current depth chart before the offseason program begins. Starters are listed in bold. Rookies are in italics.
Quarterback
- Kyler Murray
- J.J. McCarthy
- Carson Wentz
- Max Brosmer
Nothing new to report here. The Vikings already had a pretty complete QB room coming into the draft. Unless you think McCarthy has a real chance to upset Murray for the starting job, the top position battle here is likely McCarthy vs. Wentz for QB2.
Running back + fullback
- Aaron Jones
- Jordan Mason
- Max Bredeson (FB)
- Demond Claiborne
- Zavier Scott
- Kejon Owens
The Vikings found their C.J. Ham replacement when they drafted Bredeson in the fifth round. They waited longer than some expected to add a young running back, but may have found excellent value in the speedy Claiborne in the sixth. He's a big play waiting to happen and should have a good chance to surpass Scott as RB3, though that could be a fun battle to watch.
Wide receiver
- Justin Jefferson
- Jordan Addison
- Tai Felton
- Jeshaun Jones
- Dontae Fleming
- Joaquin Davis
- Myles Price
- Dillon Bell
- Shaleak Knotts
- Luke Wysong
- Marcus Sanders Jr.
It was very interesting to see the Vikings not use any of their nine picks on a wide receiver after losing Jalen Nailor in free agency. Their only additions were four UDFAs, headlined by Bell. It's a room that absolutely still needs more work, and that'll have to come in free agency. By trading Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings now have some cap space to potentially add a big-name WR3.
Tight end
- T.J. Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Ben Yurosek
- Gavin Bartholomew
- Bryson Nesbit
It sounds like the Vikings may have seriously considered taking Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq if he had been on the board at pick 18. He was taken at 16, and the Vikings did not add a single tight end in the rest of the draft or college free agency. That'll probably change at some point, one would think.
Offensive tackle
- Christian Darrisaw
- Brian O'Neill
- Ryan Van Demark
- Caleb Tiernan
- Walter Rouse
- Tristan Leigh
- Caleb Etienne
The Vikings are excited about the value they got in landing Tiernan late in the third round. At some point down the line, his lack of arm length could see him slide inside to guard. But he was a very good tackle in the Big Ten and is going to remain at that position to begin his NFL career. The Vikings also reportedly gave Leigh the maximum amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA, which signals that he has a shot to make the 53-man roster. Rouse also has some guard flexibility.
Guard
- Donovan Jackson
- Will Fries
- Joe Huber
- Henry Byrd
- Vershon Lee
- Tomas Rimac
As mentioned above, Tiernan and Rouse could also provide depth at this spot in the future. For now, the top backup appears to be a 2025 UDFA in Huber. Rimac is a somewhat intriguing UDFA addition because he's a ridiculous athlete.
Center
- Blake Brandel
- Michael Jurgens
- Gavin Gerhardt
- Delby Lemieux
The Vikings didn't draft a center until taking Gerhardt in the seventh round, which seems like a major vote of confidence in Brandel as their starter. Frankly, having Brandel basically unopposed at that position feels rather bold. The backup job feels pretty wide open between Jurgens, Gerhardt, and even Lemieux, an undrafted free agent from Dartmouth. That's a competition to watch.
Defensive tackle
- Jalen Redmond
- Caleb Banks
- Domonique Orange
- Levi Drake Rodriguez
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Elijah Williams
- Taki Taimani
- Monkell Goodwine
No other Vikings position group got even close to as big of a bump as defensive tackle this weekend. Banks was a big, risky swing at 18, but one that could pay off quite well if he's healthy. Double dipping at DT and pairing Banks with a great nose tackle prospect in Orange was a fun move. There's a world where those two become something resembling the Williams Wall of the late 2000s. It's now quite the trio with Redmond. The depth situation here should be pretty competitive.
Outside linebacker
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Dallas Turner
- Jake Golday
- Bo Richter
- Tyler Batty
- Chaz Chambliss
- Cam'Ron Stewart
- Jordan Botelho
- Arden Walker
Greenard is gone, which creates a massive opportunity for Turner to continue ascending in year three and potentially emerge as a star. Golday, the Vikings' second-round pick, is a hybrid player who can be used at inside linebacker and on the edge. For now, it seems like the Vikings might be planning on training him as Van Ginkel's backup. At first glance, Stewart looks like the most interesting of three UDFAs at OLB. This is another spot where the Vikings could potentially use a veteran addition, as the depth beyond the top three isn't very inspiring.
Linebacker
- Blake Cashman
- Eric Wilson
- Ivan Pace Jr.
- Josh Ross
- Scooby Williams
- Jacob Roberts
- Keli Lawson
If you included Golday in this group instead, he'd be No. 3 behind the two starters. Williams is one of the more intriguing Vikings undrafted additions, and not just because of his first name. He has a path to a 53-man roster spot at a position without much proven depth.
Safety
- Josh Metellus
- Theo Jackson
- Jay Ward
- Jakobe Thomas
- Kahlef Hailassie
- Tavierre Thomas
- Jacob Thomas
We continue to wait on Harrison Smith's decision about his future. Jakobe Thomas was projected to go on Day 3 and the Vikings took him at No. 98, but it's easy to see the vision when you watch his highlights and hear him talk. He had a huge final college season at Miami and appears to have the kind of aggressive, competitive mentality you want your DBs to have. He could force his way onto the field as a rookie. As a side note, the Vikings having three safeties with the last name Thomas could end up being rather confusing.
Cornerback
- Byron Murphy Jr.
- Isaiah Rodgers
- James Pierre
- Dwight McGlothern
- Chuck Demmings
- Zemaiah Vaughn
- Marcus Allen
- Da'Veawn Armstead
- Tyreek Chappell
The Vikings waited until the fifth round to add a cornerback when they selected Demmings, who has an infectious personality and significant upside because of his elite athleticism. He needs some development but also could probably beat out former UDFAs McGlothern and Vaughn to be CB4 as a rookie. Allen's size and experience make him the most notable of the undrafted additions.
Specialists
- Will Reichard (K)
- Johnny Hekker (P)
- Andrew DePaola (LS)
- Brett Thorson (P)
Among the Vikings' specialist trio, only Hekker — who was signed to replace Ryan Wright — will face some competition for his job. Hekker was an elite punter for much of the 2010s but is now 36 years old, which could open the door for Thorson to potentially win the job. The Aussie is among the top punters in this year's draft class, although he wasn't one of the two who were selected.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz