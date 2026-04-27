Vikings Post-Draft Depth Chart: Strengths, Weaknesses, Position Battles

The Vikings' roster received a major infusion of youth, depth, and talent over the course of the weekend. Minnesota drafted nine players over seven rounds and then signed 19 undrafted free agents. From first-round pick Caleb Banks to the undrafted players you've never heard of, all of the Vikings' 28 rookie additions will have an opportunity to impress and win a job over the course of this offseason (though the odds are obviously much longer for the UDFAs).

By my count, the Vikings' roster now has 87 players. That leaves four open spots on the 90-man roster, assuming Australian punter Brett Thorson gets the bonus international player pathway spot.

Let's take a crack at projecting Minnesota's current depth chart before the offseason program begins. Starters are listed in bold. Rookies are in italics.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy

Carson Wentz

Max Brosmer

Nothing new to report here. The Vikings already had a pretty complete QB room coming into the draft. Unless you think McCarthy has a real chance to upset Murray for the starting job, the top position battle here is likely McCarthy vs. Wentz for QB2.

Running back + fullback

Aaron Jones

Jordan Mason

Max Bredeson (FB)

Demond Claiborne

Zavier Scott

Kejon Owens

The Vikings found their C.J. Ham replacement when they drafted Bredeson in the fifth round. They waited longer than some expected to add a young running back, but may have found excellent value in the speedy Claiborne in the sixth. He's a big play waiting to happen and should have a good chance to surpass Scott as RB3, though that could be a fun battle to watch.

Demond Claiborne | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

Tai Felton

Jeshaun Jones

Dontae Fleming

Joaquin Davis

Myles Price

Dillon Bell

Shaleak Knotts

Luke Wysong

Marcus Sanders Jr.

It was very interesting to see the Vikings not use any of their nine picks on a wide receiver after losing Jalen Nailor in free agency. Their only additions were four UDFAs, headlined by Bell. It's a room that absolutely still needs more work, and that'll have to come in free agency. By trading Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings now have some cap space to potentially add a big-name WR3.

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

Gavin Bartholomew

Bryson Nesbit

It sounds like the Vikings may have seriously considered taking Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq if he had been on the board at pick 18. He was taken at 16, and the Vikings did not add a single tight end in the rest of the draft or college free agency. That'll probably change at some point, one would think.

Offensive tackle

Christian Darrisaw

Brian O'Neill

Ryan Van Demark

Caleb Tiernan

Walter Rouse

Tristan Leigh

Caleb Etienne

The Vikings are excited about the value they got in landing Tiernan late in the third round. At some point down the line, his lack of arm length could see him slide inside to guard. But he was a very good tackle in the Big Ten and is going to remain at that position to begin his NFL career. The Vikings also reportedly gave Leigh the maximum amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA, which signals that he has a shot to make the 53-man roster. Rouse also has some guard flexibility.

Caleb Tiernan | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard

Donovan Jackson

Will Fries

Joe Huber

Henry Byrd

Vershon Lee

Tomas Rimac

As mentioned above, Tiernan and Rouse could also provide depth at this spot in the future. For now, the top backup appears to be a 2025 UDFA in Huber. Rimac is a somewhat intriguing UDFA addition because he's a ridiculous athlete.

Center

Blake Brandel

Michael Jurgens

Gavin Gerhardt

Delby Lemieux

The Vikings didn't draft a center until taking Gerhardt in the seventh round, which seems like a major vote of confidence in Brandel as their starter. Frankly, having Brandel basically unopposed at that position feels rather bold. The backup job feels pretty wide open between Jurgens, Gerhardt, and even Lemieux, an undrafted free agent from Dartmouth. That's a competition to watch.

Defensive tackle

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Domonique Orange

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Elijah Williams

Taki Taimani

Monkell Goodwine

No other Vikings position group got even close to as big of a bump as defensive tackle this weekend. Banks was a big, risky swing at 18, but one that could pay off quite well if he's healthy. Double dipping at DT and pairing Banks with a great nose tackle prospect in Orange was a fun move. There's a world where those two become something resembling the Williams Wall of the late 2000s. It's now quite the trio with Redmond. The depth situation here should be pretty competitive.

Caleb Banks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside linebacker

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dallas Turner

Jake Golday

Bo Richter

Tyler Batty

Chaz Chambliss

Cam'Ron Stewart

Jordan Botelho

Arden Walker

Greenard is gone, which creates a massive opportunity for Turner to continue ascending in year three and potentially emerge as a star. Golday, the Vikings' second-round pick, is a hybrid player who can be used at inside linebacker and on the edge. For now, it seems like the Vikings might be planning on training him as Van Ginkel's backup. At first glance, Stewart looks like the most interesting of three UDFAs at OLB. This is another spot where the Vikings could potentially use a veteran addition, as the depth beyond the top three isn't very inspiring.

Linebacker

Blake Cashman

Eric Wilson

Ivan Pace Jr.

Josh Ross

Scooby Williams

Jacob Roberts

Keli Lawson

If you included Golday in this group instead, he'd be No. 3 behind the two starters. Williams is one of the more intriguing Vikings undrafted additions, and not just because of his first name. He has a path to a 53-man roster spot at a position without much proven depth.

Safety

Josh Metellus

Theo Jackson

Jay Ward

Jakobe Thomas

Kahlef Hailassie

Tavierre Thomas

Jacob Thomas

We continue to wait on Harrison Smith's decision about his future. Jakobe Thomas was projected to go on Day 3 and the Vikings took him at No. 98, but it's easy to see the vision when you watch his highlights and hear him talk. He had a huge final college season at Miami and appears to have the kind of aggressive, competitive mentality you want your DBs to have. He could force his way onto the field as a rookie. As a side note, the Vikings having three safeties with the last name Thomas could end up being rather confusing.

Jakobe Thomas | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Byron Murphy Jr.

Isaiah Rodgers

James Pierre

Dwight McGlothern

Chuck Demmings

Zemaiah Vaughn

Marcus Allen

Da'Veawn Armstead

Tyreek Chappell

The Vikings waited until the fifth round to add a cornerback when they selected Demmings, who has an infectious personality and significant upside because of his elite athleticism. He needs some development but also could probably beat out former UDFAs McGlothern and Vaughn to be CB4 as a rookie. Allen's size and experience make him the most notable of the undrafted additions.

Specialists

Will Reichard (K)

Johnny Hekker (P)

Andrew DePaola (LS)

Brett Thorson (P)

Among the Vikings' specialist trio, only Hekker — who was signed to replace Ryan Wright — will face some competition for his job. Hekker was an elite punter for much of the 2010s but is now 36 years old, which could open the door for Thorson to potentially win the job. The Aussie is among the top punters in this year's draft class, although he wasn't one of the two who were selected.

Brett Thorson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images