Vikings get good J.J. McCarthy news on Thursday's injury report
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a full participant in Thursday's practice at TCO Performance Center, according to the team's second injury report of the week. That's big news, considering McCarthy was limited by an injury to his throwing hand during Wednesday's session.
McCarthy was still seen wearing a bandage on his right hand on Thursday. He's probably, at least to some degree, still feeling the effects of hitting his hand on a helmet last Sunday against the Ravens, which he compared to getting "your hand slammed in a car door." But both he and Kevin O'Connell have made it clear that they don't think the bruising on his hand will have much of an effect on his preparation this week for a huge game against the Bears.
Having banked a full session on Thursday, there's no question about McCarthy's availability for Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The only thing that might still be up in the air is whether or not he'll have any sort of lingering pain in the hand by the time the game rolls around.
In less positive news, Vikings star outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard did not practice for a second consecutive day. He's dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered while diving after Lamar Jackson early in the third quarter of last week's game. Greenard presumably needs to at least get in a limited practice session on Friday in order to have a chance to play this week.
It would be a big loss for the Vikings if Greenard can't go. He's been their most consistent defensive player all season, even if he doesn't have his usual sack numbers to show for it. He leads the team in pressures (33), QB hits (9), and tackles for loss (10) to go with his two sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Dallas Turner would start opposite Andrew Van Ginkel if Greenard is out, with Bo Richter and Tyler Batty perhaps next in line for OLB snaps.
Christian Darrisaw didn't practice on Thursday, but that's been his routine all season long, so there's nothing to worry about there. Van Ginkel, Will Fries, Aaron Jones, Ryan Kelly, Josh Metellus, and Josh Oliver were all listed as limited for the second straight day. It'll be worth checking on Friday to see how many of those players go into the weekend with questionable designations. Kelly just returned to practice on Wednesday, so we'll see if he's activated off of injured reserve on Saturday or if his return to action waits at least one more week.
Bears wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore were upgraded to limited participants on Thursday.