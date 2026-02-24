Vikings' Finalized 2026 Coaching Staff Includes Some New Information

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, the Vikings have revealed their finalized coaching staff for the 2026 season.

Of the numerous changes from last year's staff, most have been previously reported (and covered on this site). Those include prominent new hires like Frank Smith, Ryan Nielsen, and Gerald Alexander, as well as promotions for Keith Carter, Ryan Cordell, and others.

But some of the information in the finalized staff listing is new. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, for one, has had offensive passing game coordinator added to his title. That role was previously held by tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, who was hired as the Steelers' OC.

Inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo is now also listed as a senior defensive assistant. Dalmin Gibson has moved from assistant special teams coach to assistant linebackers. Derron Montgomery has gone from offensive quality control to assistant wide receivers coach (replacing Tony Sorrentino). Chenzo Funari has gone from defensive quality control to assistant defensive backs. Patrick Hill has gone from assistant OLBs coach to assistant D-line (replacing Imarjaye Albury). Chris O'Hara is now the Vikings' assistant offensive coordinator.

And there are a few minor new hires, too. Former Bengals and Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey, who was most recently with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, has been hired as an offensive quality control coach. Longtime college coach Chili Davis (not the former Twins outfielder), who was recently promoted to special teams coordinator at the University of Maryland, is the Vikings' new assistant special teams coach. And former NDSU cornerbacks coach Will Johnson has been hired as a defensive assistant.

Here's a look at Minnesota's official coaching staff for 2026.

Offense

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)

Quarterbacks/offensive passing game coordinator: Josh McCown (TITLE CHANGE)

Offensive line: Keith Carter (TITLE CHANGE)

Tight ends/game management coordinator: Ryan Cordell (TITLE CHANGE)

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Assistant offensive coordinator: Chris O'Hara (TITLE CHANGE)

Assistant offensive line: Derek Warehime (NEW)

Assistant offensive line: Derek Warehime (NEW)

Assistant QBs/passing game specialist: Jordan Traylor (TITLE CHANGE)

Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV

Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson

Offensive quality control: Kyle Caskey (NEW)

Defense and special teams