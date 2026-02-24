Vikings' Finalized 2026 Coaching Staff Includes Some New Information
In this story:
At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, the Vikings have revealed their finalized coaching staff for the 2026 season.
Of the numerous changes from last year's staff, most have been previously reported (and covered on this site). Those include prominent new hires like Frank Smith, Ryan Nielsen, and Gerald Alexander, as well as promotions for Keith Carter, Ryan Cordell, and others.
But some of the information in the finalized staff listing is new. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, for one, has had offensive passing game coordinator added to his title. That role was previously held by tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, who was hired as the Steelers' OC.
Inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo is now also listed as a senior defensive assistant. Dalmin Gibson has moved from assistant special teams coach to assistant linebackers. Derron Montgomery has gone from offensive quality control to assistant wide receivers coach (replacing Tony Sorrentino). Chenzo Funari has gone from defensive quality control to assistant defensive backs. Patrick Hill has gone from assistant OLBs coach to assistant D-line (replacing Imarjaye Albury). Chris O'Hara is now the Vikings' assistant offensive coordinator.
And there are a few minor new hires, too. Former Bengals and Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey, who was most recently with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, has been hired as an offensive quality control coach. Longtime college coach Chili Davis (not the former Twins outfielder), who was recently promoted to special teams coordinator at the University of Maryland, is the Vikings' new assistant special teams coach. And former NDSU cornerbacks coach Will Johnson has been hired as a defensive assistant.
Here's a look at Minnesota's official coaching staff for 2026.
Offense
- Head coach: Kevin O'Connell
- Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips
- Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)
- Quarterbacks/offensive passing game coordinator: Josh McCown (TITLE CHANGE)
- Offensive line: Keith Carter (TITLE CHANGE)
- Tight ends/game management coordinator: Ryan Cordell (TITLE CHANGE)
- Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell
- Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins
- Assistant offensive coordinator: Chris O'Hara (TITLE CHANGE)
- Assistant offensive line: Derek Warehime (NEW)
- Assistant QBs/passing game specialist: Jordan Traylor (TITLE CHANGE)
- Assistant wide receivers: Derron Montgomery (TITLE CHANGE)
- Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV
- Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson
- Offensive quality control: Kyle Caskey (NEW)
Defense and special teams
- Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores
- Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels
- Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: Gerald Alexander (NEW)
- Inside linebackers/senior defensive assistant: Mike Siravo (TITLE CHANGE)
- Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus
- Defensive run game coordinator (and unofficial DL coach): Ryan Nielsen (NEW)
- Assistant defensive line: Patrick Hill (TITLE CHANGE)
- Assistant defensive backs: Chenzo Funari (TITLE CHANGE)
- Assistant linebackers: Dalmin Gibson (TITLE CHANGE)
- Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye
- Defensive assistant: Will Johnson (NEW)
- Assistant special teams: Chili Davis (NEW)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz